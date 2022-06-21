TELEVISION: Jon Snow spinoff among ideas for ‘Thrones’





Winter has come and gone for one of the most beloved "Game of Thrones" characters — but his story's not over yet.

HBO has reportedly entered into early development stages of a Jon Snow-based spinoff series of the Emmy-winning phenomenon based on a series of fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin.

Actor Kit Harington, who was twice nominated for his portrayal of the action-hero heartthrob — who went from illegitimate son and potential heir to the Iron Throne without ever sacrificing his morals — is expected to reprise his role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The controversial season finale of "Game of Thrones," which originally aired in May 2019, saw Jon — who had discovered that his real name was Aegon Targaryen — heading north to Castle Black, then riding to the north of the Wall, suggesting that he was ready to leave his old life behind.

The project would give fans insight into the fates of the few surviving characters of HBO's most successful series.

Several "Game of Thrones"-related series have been considered by HBO — though not all of them have survived.

One of them, which was set to take place thousands of years before the events of the main series, and was rumored to have starred Naomi Watts, was canceled in late 2019.

"House of the Dragon," a prequel centering on the ancestors of the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke in the original), and set 200 years before "Thrones," debuts on HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Jon Snow spinoff is one of seven "GOT" projects that could possibly see the light of day.



