Police: Jonesboro man, 18, surrenders in shooting that injured woman

An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday in relation to a shooting in northern Jonesboro, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, police were notified that a 21-year-old woman had been shot in the upper ankle of her right leg, near the intersection of French and Bradley streets, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the department, said Tuesday that the woman had been transported to a hospital in Memphis for further surgery to repair her leg but was in stable condition.

Keontaye Droughn was arrested on Sunday in connection with the shooting after surrendering to police, the report states.

According to the report, Droughn and the woman got into an argument that resumed after she got off work and picked up the man and his son. When she drove Droughn to his home, Droughn took his son inside, returned with a weapon and shot at her at least three times, according to the report. The woman told police he took her phone and fled the scene.

Droughn was charged with first-degree domestic battery and theft. He was booked into the Craighead County jail, where he remained Tuesday in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Police said the woman accused Droughn of at least one previous act of domestic abuse between them that was not reported at the time.