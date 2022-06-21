WR target Livingstone has Hogs in top 3





Arkansas 2024 receiver target Parker Livingstone made his fifth visit to Fayetteville on Saturday and the Razorbacks look to be in the mix for him.





“Definitely top three,” Livingstone “They’re in there.”

Livingstone, 6-4, 185 pounds, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, received his third offer from Arkansas last July. He previously had offers from Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

He has now accumulated 17 offers with Texas being his latest. Ole Miss, Florida State, Baylor, Wisconsin, Louisville, Mississippi State and Utah are some of his others.

“It’s a blessing to be in the position I’m in today,” he said.

Livingstone was able to have a meeting with Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman during his most recent trip.

“I came up here just to see more of the facilities and hang around the coaches,” he said. “I never really got the time to meet Coach Pittman. I just went in his office for like 20 minutes. That was great. I love their coaching staff up here. Just love the environment and the community.”

Pittman made sure to let him know Fayetteville was the place for him.

“We just talked about being a family and a community and what they’re building up here and he wants me to be a part of it,” Livingstone said. “Definitely a school I could see myself at in the future – 100%.”





Livingstone’s great grandfather, A.B. Bradley, lettered for Arkansas basketball in 1942-43 before being drafted into World War II. His grandmother’s uncle played football for the Razorbacks in the 1940s.





His older brother, Bradley, will be a junior at Arkansas in the fall. Livingstone has plenty of time to sort out his college decision, and he plans to take his time.





“Right now I’m just taking everything as slow as possible,” Livingstone said. “You only get to do this once and I’m going to take my trips and visits like a kid should and would and I’m just going take it slow and make sure I find the right school.”

He was named District 7-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after recording 43 catches for 966 yards and 16 touchdowns for the 12-2 Leopards.

An On3.com 3-star recruit, Livingstone’s relationship with Razorbacks receivers coach Kenny Guiton is key reason for Arkansas being high on his list.

“Guiton is just a great guy and a great coach and a great person,” he said. “He’s going to push you every day to be the (best) person you can be. He’s not just going to make you a better football player, but a better person in general. That’s one thing I’m looking forward to doing with him.”

Visiting schools multiple times during the recruiting process is part of his strategy to find the right fit.

“When a school wants you, you’ll visit them a lot, and Arkansas wants me, so I come up every chance I get, and seeing the place over and over again so it’s not new when I get to a school in college,” he said. “It’s always fun to get back up here.”

Some speculate a Texas prospect with a Texas offer might automatically go to Austin.

“Texas is a great school and they’re in the mix. Like I said, just (taking) this very slowly to find the right school for me,” he said.