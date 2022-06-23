LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Bluesboy Jag and Learning to Crawl at Charlee’s

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Townsend
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
6-8 p.m.: Nick Flora
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com
7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8 p.m.: Heartbreak Hill & The Blue Dreamers
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Larry Deno
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
7 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com
4-6 p.m.: Glen Parker
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bridge Street Live, Bridge Street at Malvern Avenue; (501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org
5-10 p.m.: Big Dam Horns
◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 7ll Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570
7 p.m.: Chris Johns
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp
7 p.m.: Fitz and the Tantrums, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, with Devon Gilfillian ($46-$60.50)
WILSON
◼️ Live on the Patio — Wilson Cafe & Tavern, 2 N. Jefferson St.; (870) 655-0222; eatatwilson.com
6-7:30 p.m.: Aaron Headley
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery
9-11:55 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl
◼️ Charlie's Place, 8625 Interstate 30 (formerly Professor Bowl); (501) 562-1313
10 p.m.-1:30 a.m.: Karla Case Band
◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com
7 p.m.: Ben Byers
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Muscadine Bloodline, with Ben Chapman ($20-$40)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7-9 p.m.: Rowdy Faith
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-10:30 p.m.: Covington Creek
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge
7 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mayday by Midnight at "Studying Up on Mens Health," benefitting the Arkansas Urology Foundation
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
9-11:45 p.m.: Glowdiac Cancer, with Troy G, Dude Called Rob, Guero, Gibbs Disco, Tactical Nuke, Bobby Dz, Dougkramerlive, Pineapple Beatz ($12 advance, $10 at day of show with glow gear)
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Townsend
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30 p.m.: Lucious Spiller ($12; $10 standing room)
◼️ White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Rodney Block '90s party ($15)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Argenta Plaza — Argenta Vibe Music Series, 510 Main St.; (501) 758-1424; northlittlerock.org
7-9 p.m.: North Mississippi Allstars
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com
10 p.m-1 a.m.: Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings ($12)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Lucky's, 1101 Murphy Drive; (501) 803-4898
8:30-11:30 p.m.: The East End Band
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 2661 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Midwestern Playboys
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Mason Halstead
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-10:30 p.m.: Clayton Nichols Band
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Buh Jones
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD
8-10 p.m.: Beth Bradford Duo
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
6 p.m.: Leah & the Mojo Doctors ($8)
9 p.m.: Boom Kinetic ($15)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
8 p.m.: Stoney LaRue ($18-$35)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286
6-7 p.m.: The Youngbloods
◼️ Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Aces & 8's
◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
9 p.m.: Sky Creature, Ghost Bones and Landrest ($10)
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band
◼️ Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4390
6 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Steve Boyster and Zac Hatton (farewell party for the club)
◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Lisa Irion – tribute to Cher ($45)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: 3 Evergreen
MALVERN
◼️ Brickfest, Malvern City Park; (501) 332-2721; malvernbrickfest.com
6-10 p.m.: Crutchfield, Grace Justified
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io
8 p.m.: Highway 124
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7-9 p.m.: Anthony Garner
ROGERS
◼️ Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St.; (479) 621-1166; railyardlive.com
8-10 p.m.: Barrett Baber ($20)
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; people are invited to take musical instruments and chairs.
◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery
9-11:55 p.m.: Mandy McBryde & Amy Garland Angel
◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: Karla Case Band
◼️ Fassler Hall
9 p.m.: Fassler's hall stars featuring dudecalledrob
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-10:30 p.m.: Clayton Nichols Band
◼️ The Library Kitchen + Lounge
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: DJ/VJ G Force
◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St.; (501) 313-4413; mockingbirdlr.com
7-9 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale
◼️ Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Testify (Rage Against the Machine tribute) ($12 advance, $15 at the door; $20 limited seating)
◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4 p.m.: Harrisong
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: Tonya Leeks
◼️ Stickyz
9:3o p.m.: Tragikly White ($12; $10 standing)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Kami Renee, Bri Ailene, Gavin Le'nard , Brae Leni ($10)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9 p.m.: Billy Ruben & Friends ($7)
BRYANT
◼️ Copper Mule, 3348 Main St., Suite 600; (501) 213-0379
p.m.: Brian Ramsay
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Hard Times Country
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8-10 p.m.: Stone the Crow
◼️ King's Live Music
8 p.m.: Tyler Kinch
◼️ Skinny J's
7 p.m.: Seven Hollows
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD
7-10 p.m.: 3 Evergreen
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.; (479) 253-8231
9 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band
◼️ New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St.; (479) 253-2525
6-10 p.m.: Brick Fields
EMERSON
◼️ Purple Hull Pea Festival & World Championship Rotary Tiller Race, 212 Grayson St.; (870) 904-5980; purplehull.com
7-9:30 p.m.: Code Blue
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Ben Del Shreve Band ($10-$12)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Private Practice Band
◼️ Big Chill
9 p.m.: JackFancy
◼️ Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075
8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: Josh Turner, with Huckleberry Jam ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48" tall and those 55 and over)
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band
◼️ Oaklawn Event Center
7-10 p.m.: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone ($30-60)
◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544
9:30-11:55 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Beth Bradford Duo
MALVERN
◼️ Brickfest, Malvern City Park
4:45-9:15 p.m.: Maynium, Sometimes Sideways, Aces Wild, Riverbilly
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar & Grill
8 p.m.: Whiskey Rose
MOUNT IDA
◼️ Montgomery County Courthouse's Front Porch Stage, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org
7 p.m.: Ouachita River Band
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery
7-9 p.m.: Batterton & Edwards
ROGERS
◼️ Railyard Live
8-10 p.m.: Leah & the Mojo Doctors ($20)
◼️ Walmart AMP
7 p.m.: Cody Johnson, Craig Campbell, Ashland Craft ($50)
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery
9-11:55 p.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders
◼️ First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 375-2552; littlerock.com
8 p.m.: ZZ Top ($29-$129)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge
12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo; 4-10 p.m.: DJ P Smooth
◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms
4 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
◼️ South on Main
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: "All That Jazz" brunch
◼️ White Water Tavern
5-8 p.m.: The Songs of Gil Franklin, with the Franklin/Devlin Band, Fonky Donkey, Psychadelic Velocity, Jason Lee Hale, Chad Marshall Band, Karen Jo Vennes, Dan Sokoloski, Jason Willmon
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
7 p.m.: Big Bad Gina reunion ($12)
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Jimmie Vaughan ($35-$49)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Central Theatre
8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Parker Francis
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8-10 p.m.: Travis Mobley
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Big Chill
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Austin Handley
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Jocko
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Central Theatre
8 p.m.: Blues jam with Greg "Big Papa" Binns ($10)
