LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Bluesboy Jag and Learning to Crawl at Charlee’s

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Heartbreak Hill & The Blue Dreamers

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Larry Deno

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

7 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

4-6 p.m.: Glen Parker

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bridge Street Live, Bridge Street at Malvern Avenue; (501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

5-10 p.m.: Big Dam Horns

◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 7ll Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570

7 p.m.: Chris Johns

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp

7 p.m.: Fitz and the Tantrums, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, with Devon Gilfillian ($46-$60.50)

WILSON

◼️ Live on the Patio — Wilson Cafe & Tavern, 2 N. Jefferson St.; (870) 655-0222; eatatwilson.com

6-7:30 p.m.: Aaron Headley

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9-11:55 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl

◼️ Charlie's Place, 8625 Interstate 30 (formerly Professor Bowl); (501) 562-1313

10 p.m.-1:30 a.m.: Karla Case Band

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Muscadine Bloodline, with Ben Chapman ($20-$40)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-9 p.m.: Rowdy Faith

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Covington Creek

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

7 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mayday by Midnight at "Studying Up on Mens Health," benefitting the Arkansas Urology Foundation

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9-11:45 p.m.: Glowdiac Cancer, with Troy G, Dude Called Rob, Guero, Gibbs Disco, Tactical Nuke, Bobby Dz, Dougkramerlive, Pineapple Beatz ($12 advance, $10 at day of show with glow gear)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: Lucious Spiller ($12; $10 standing room)

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Rodney Block '90s party ($15)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza — Argenta Vibe Music Series, 510 Main St.; (501) 758-1424; northlittlerock.org

7-9 p.m.: North Mississippi Allstars

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

10 p.m-1 a.m.: Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings ($12)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Lucky's, 1101 Murphy Drive; (501) 803-4898

8:30-11:30 p.m.: The East End Band

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 2661 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Midwestern Playboys

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Mason Halstead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Clayton Nichols Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Buh Jones

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

8-10 p.m.: Beth Bradford Duo

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: Leah & the Mojo Doctors ($8)

9 p.m.: Boom Kinetic ($15)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Stoney LaRue ($18-$35)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-7 p.m.: The Youngbloods

◼️ Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Aces & 8's

◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Sky Creature, Ghost Bones and Landrest ($10)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band

◼️ Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4390

6 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Steve Boyster and Zac Hatton (farewell party for the club)

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Lisa Irion – tribute to Cher ($45)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Amber Violet

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: 3 Evergreen

MALVERN

◼️ Brickfest, Malvern City Park; (501) 332-2721; malvernbrickfest.com

6-10 p.m.: Crutchfield, Grace Justified

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io

8 p.m.: Highway 124

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Anthony Garner

ROGERS

◼️ Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St.; (479) 621-1166; railyardlive.com

8-10 p.m.: Barrett Baber ($20)

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; people are invited to take musical instruments and chairs.

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9-11:55 p.m.: Mandy McBryde & Amy Garland Angel

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Karla Case Band

◼️ Fassler Hall

9 p.m.: Fassler's hall stars featuring dudecalledrob

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Clayton Nichols Band

◼️ The Library Kitchen + Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: DJ/VJ G Force

◼️ Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, 1220 Main St.; (501) 313-4413; mockingbirdlr.com

7-9 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Testify (Rage Against the Machine tribute) ($12 advance, $15 at the door; $20 limited seating)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4 p.m.: Harrisong

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Tonya Leeks

◼️ Stickyz

9:3o p.m.: Tragikly White ($12; $10 standing)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Kami Renee, Bri Ailene, Gavin Le'nard , Brae Leni ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Billy Ruben & Friends ($7)

BRYANT

◼️ Copper Mule, 3348 Main St., Suite 600; (501) 213-0379

p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Hard Times Country

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Stone the Crow

◼️ King's Live Music

8 p.m.: Tyler Kinch

◼️ Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Seven Hollows

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

7-10 p.m.: 3 Evergreen

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.; (479) 253-8231

9 p.m.: Chad Marshall Band

◼️ New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St.; (479) 253-2525

6-10 p.m.: Brick Fields

EMERSON

◼️ Purple Hull Pea Festival & World Championship Rotary Tiller Race, 212 Grayson St.; (870) 904-5980; purplehull.com

7-9:30 p.m.: Code Blue

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Ben Del Shreve Band ($10-$12)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Private Practice Band

◼️ Big Chill

9 p.m.: JackFancy

◼️ Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075

8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Josh Turner, with Huckleberry Jam ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48" tall and those 55 and over)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dusty Rose Band

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

7-10 p.m.: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone ($30-60)

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

9:30-11:55 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Beth Bradford Duo

MALVERN

◼️ Brickfest, Malvern City Park

4:45-9:15 p.m.: Maynium, Sometimes Sideways, Aces Wild, Riverbilly

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar & Grill

8 p.m.: Whiskey Rose

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Montgomery County Courthouse's Front Porch Stage, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7 p.m.: Ouachita River Band

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Batterton & Edwards

ROGERS

◼️ Railyard Live

8-10 p.m.: Leah & the Mojo Doctors ($20)

◼️ Walmart AMP

7 p.m.: Cody Johnson, Craig Campbell, Ashland Craft ($50)

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9-11:55 p.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders

◼️ First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 375-2552; littlerock.com

8 p.m.: ZZ Top ($29-$129)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo; 4-10 p.m.: DJ P Smooth

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: "All That Jazz" brunch

◼️ White Water Tavern

5-8 p.m.: The Songs of Gil Franklin, with the Franklin/Devlin Band, Fonky Donkey, Psychadelic Velocity, Jason Lee Hale, Chad Marshall Band, Karen Jo Vennes, Dan Sokoloski, Jason Willmon

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

7 p.m.: Big Bad Gina reunion ($12)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Jimmie Vaughan ($35-$49)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Central Theatre

8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Parker Francis

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Travis Mobley

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Big Chill

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Austin Handley

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Jocko

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Central Theatre

8 p.m.: Blues jam with Greg "Big Papa" Binns ($10)

To be included in the Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com