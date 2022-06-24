The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF June 23, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-605. Chris P. Corbitt, Esq. v. City of Little Rock; Frank Scott, Jr., in His Official Capacity as Little Rock Mayor; and Bruce Moore, in His Official Capacity as Little Rock City Manager, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Affirmed. Womack, J., concurs.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-21-536. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company v. Samuel Baggett and Jana Lee, on Behalf of Themselves and All Similarly Situated Persons and Entities, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Kemp, C.J., and Baker and Womack, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-22-124. The Travelers Indemnity Company and Stephen E. Goldman v. The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas System, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded in part; dismissed in part. Webb, J., concurs. Womack, J., concurs in part and dissents in part.