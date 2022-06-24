Sections
ASU announces 2022 spring graduates

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:32 a.m.
Graduation (Hoang 'Leon' Nguyen/The Republican via AP)

Arkansas State University at Jonesboro announced the list of students who graduated at spring 2022 commencement May 7.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 grade point average are designated as Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas graduates include:

Almyra: Wyatt R. Luebke, Master of Science in Agriculture, General Agriculture;

DeWitt: Alesha Dare DeBerry Jones, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling;

DeWitt: David Brown, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

DeWitt: Karli Ann Rieves, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant;

DeWitt: Ashtyn Brooke Beck, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude;

DeWitt: Kayla Beth Poor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing;

Saint Charles: Caitlin M. Jones, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Stuttgart: Megan Boyd McCarley, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling;

Stuttgart: Corinne M. Keller, Master of Science in Mass Communications, Radio Television;

Stuttgart: Sabrina Jean Simpson, Master of Social Work, Social Work;

Stuttgart: Logan M. Erstine, Bachelor of Science, Finance;

Stuttgart: Meredith Maier, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;

Stuttgart: Lane P. Eldridge, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Plant and Soil Science;

Stuttgart: Cameron James Seidenschwarz, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Plant and Soil Science;

Stuttgart: Corinne M. Keller, Certificate of Proficiency, Sports Production;

Tichnor: Makayla Whiting, Bachelor of Science, Communication Disorders, Magna Cum Laude;

Tichnor: Shelby Elizabeth Long, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Agricultural Business;

Tichnor: Colby S. Turner, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Plant and Soil Science;

Warren: Kerri Lynn Bennett, Master of Arts, Heritage Studies;

Lake Village: Sara Ellen Johnson, Bachelor Science in Education, Elementary Education;

Lake Village: Lily Sadler, Bachelor Science in Education, Social Science;

Rison: Krista Cotton, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

Fordyce: Carrie Marie Shankles, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling;

Arkansas City: Kayla Bryant Robertson, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership;

Dumas: Landy Michelle Zuniga, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences;

McGehee: Dorissa Moreau Kaufman, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

McGehee: Drew A. Wilson, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

McGehee: Mary Rebekah Dunn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude/Honors Program;

Tillar: Jadacee Latierra Glover, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Monticello: Olivia Adden Pesaresi, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy;

Monticello: Paul Ryan Smith, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy;

Monticello: Emily Madison Johnston, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling;

Monticello: Haley Nichole Hill, Bachelor Science in Education, Special Education, Magna Cum Laude;

Hensley: Hayley Anne Capps, Bachelor Science in Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Prattsville: Ashton L. Archer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude/Honors Program;

Redfield: Abigail R. Cline, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Sheridan: Anna Marie Handloser, Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications, Magna Cum Laude/Honors Program;

Sheridan: James A. Loyd, Bachelor of Science, Health Studies;

Sheridan: Logan Bryce Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, Global Supply Chain Management, Magna Cum Laude/Honors Program;

Sheridan: Heath Daniel Alexander, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude/Honors Program;

Sheridan: Anna Marie Handloser, Certificate of Proficiency, Public Relations and Advertising, Magna Cum Laude/Honors Program;

Pine Bluff: Nicholas D. Woodfork, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching;

Pine Bluff: Zoe' D. Brown, Master of Science, Strategic Communications;

Pine Bluff: Brittani Shennille Hill, Master of Science, Early Childhood Services;

Pine Bluff: Korinne La'Tori Thomas, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology;

Pine Bluff: Joel Clayton Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Engineering Technology, Cum Laude/Honors Program;

Pine Bluff: LaPorsche' D. Roshell-Scott, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;

Redfield: Hanna Claire Stone, Bachelor of Science, Communication Disorders, Magna Cum Laude;

Sherrill: Amber Marissa Adkins, Master of Accountancy, Accounting;

White Hall: Ross Edward Ellis, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies;

White Hall: Devin Blair Kidwell, Bachelor of Science, Finance;

White Hall: Ryan Matthew Turbeville, Bachelor of Science, Creative Media Production;

White Hall: John Berry Horton III, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Agricultural Business;

White Hall: Matthew T. Adams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing;

Grady: Carnecia Lakaya Mays, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work;

Star City: Tyler Mackenzie Courson, Master of Science in Agriculture, General Agriculture;

Star City: Edward D. Potts II, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership;

Star City: Emily R. Snyder, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

Star City: Ryan S. Davis, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Star City: Karley N. Spivey, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Star City: Jaycee Dawn Merritt, Bachelor of Science, Communication Disorders, Cum Laude.

Print Headline: ASU announces 2022 spring graduates

