Georgia lineman set to visit Hogs





This weekend will be another busy one for University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff as they welcome 11 official visitors to campus today.

Defensive line target Stephen Johnson, 6-5, 320 pounds, of Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater, is expected to arrive in Fayetteville today for his visit. He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Liberty and others.

Getting his offer from Pittman and defensive line coach Deke Adams on May 17 put the wheels in motion for the Hogs to get a visit.

"After receiving the offer from Coach Adams and Coach Pittman, my family and I decided it's definitely a school to visit," Johnson said. "They are a top program on the rise. They play in the best conference. They have a strong academic reputation. Well worth using one of my five official visits.

"I'm looking forward to meeting coaches and staff, seeing the facilities and getting a feel for the area."

He recorded 65 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble while also blocking a field goal as a junior for the 11-2 Wildcats in Class 5A. Johnson plans to announce his college decision July 4.

Johnson plans to graduate in December and enroll in college in January. He's previously made an official visit to Maryland.

"Arkansas will be my last this summer," Johnson said. "I might take others during the season but haven't decided yet. With me graduating in December, I won't have the normal recruiting schedule as others."

Adams, who visited Whitewater during the spring evaluation period, has made a strong connection with Johnson.

"Coach Adams keeps in touch with me regularly," Johnson said. "He talks football, grades. He's big on grades, life, etc. He and I connected immediately."

Johnson said he believes he has an idea on his college major.

"Right now communications, but I also have interests in coaching and sports performance," Johnson said.

Humble big man

When massive defensive tackle Ian Geffrard committed to Arkansas on Monday, the Hogs got a potential run-stopper in the middle of the defense.

Geffrard, 6-6, 365 pounds, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and other schools.

The Razorbacks also got a personable, engaging prospect who doesn't have the "big man on campus" attitude.

"He's a great young man, extremely humble and hard working," Whitefield Academy Coach Coleman Joiner said. "At a school like our's that just smaller in size, a smaller private school, you can have guys that end up having this kind of celebrity complex, and that's not Ian. He's someone who just gets along with everybody. Enjoys being around everybody from the kindergartens at our school to the upper classmen."

Geffrard, who's rated a 3-star prospect by three major recruiting services, also has the right work ethic.

"He's a guy that doesn't miss a workout. He doesn't miss a practice," Joiner said. "He loves everything in what he gets to do as a high school football player."

