Preliminary architectural renderings show remodeled Main Library of the Central Arkansas Library System

Central Arkansas Library System board members on Thursday were shown preliminary architectural renderings of what a remodeled Main Library might look like in the wake of the library system's successful capital-improvement millage referendum.

The initial study was prepared by architects from two firms: Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects and Witsell Evans Rasco Architects.

Participating architects were informed that doing so "was not going to give them an advantage -- there would still be a process," Nate Coulter, the library system's executive director, told board members.

Voters in Little Rock on May 24 approved issuing bonds tied to an extension to the library system's capital-improvement millage at the lower rate of 1.3 mills, a reduction of 0.5 mills.

The size of the reduction mirrored an increase Little Rock voters approved last year for the library system's millage rate that funds maintenance and operations.

Securing voter approval means the library system will be able to refinance outstanding bonds and thereby generate approximately $22 million with which to pursue projects like the Main Library remodeling.

Although he offered up the design concepts for the board's review, Coulter reminded officials that "these are all just very tentative things -- who knows what, if any, of that we can afford."

A library system committee made up of staff as well as two board members is expected to consider the architectural firms that submit bids.

Around the time of the referendum in May, Coulter indicated that the proposed remodeling of the Main Library might not begin until mid-2023.

Changes to the Main Library's immediate surroundings have been underway for some time because of the ongoing 30 Crossing project. Nearby entrance and exit ramps have been removed as part of the project, clearing the way for an anticipated green space.

In addition to the Main Library renovations, prior to the referendum, library officials said they hoped to use the money from the refinancing to acquire a bookmobile, upgrade technology infrastructure and more.

At the meeting Thursday, board members heard of steps to take in the near future so the bonds can be issued.

Officials are primarily waiting for the city of Little Rock to issue financial statements in the form of an audit report, according to Jo Spencer, the library system's director of finance.

That step is expected to happen on June 30, she told board members.

The city of Little Rock, not the Central Arkansas Library System, is issuing the bonds, Spencer said.

The bonds will most likely be sold Sept. 20, the same day that the Little Rock Board of Directors is expected to adopt a bond ordinance at a meeting, Spencer said.

Following a 30-day waiting period, project funds should be received around Oct. 27, according to the timeline Spencer laid out for board members.

Library officials intend to spend some money on projects before they actually receive the project funds, Spencer said, so officials are pursuing a reimbursement resolution to go before the Little Rock city board for approval in July.

Lance Ivy, the library system's director of facilities and operations, told board members that the library system recently began running legal notice ads for architects interested in participating in the remodeling. The architects face a July 25 deadline to respond, he said.

Depending on the timing, selection of an architect might be done by September, he said.

With regard to the planned bookmobile purchase, Ivy on Thursday said a contract has been signed. However, he noted that "the timeline is not favorable at this point."

He suggested the library system might have to wait until the fall of 2023 before it can begin using the bookmobile. Nevertheless, the library system was now in line, having put down a deposit, Ivy said.

Coulter told board members that the library system had a bookmobile at one point years ago, but it was eventually sold. He described the old bookmobile as big, bulky and hard to navigate. Coulter recalled that the sale was viewed with some relief.

He said that "the new generation of bookmobiles are much more expensive, but a lot easier to operate."