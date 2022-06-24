LIVE! in NWA: The Steeldrivers to play Independence Day show in Eureka Springs

The Steeldrivers – Tammy Rogers, Mike Fleming, Brent Truitt and Richard Bailey -- will celebrate Independence Day with their award-winning brand of bluegrass on July 2 at On The Rocks Outdoor Amphitheater located at the 3B Off Road Park, 10 Mint Ridge Road, Eureka Springs. Markus Pearson will open the show, and fireworks will follow The Steeldrivers. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food truck and beer garden will be available. Tickets are $25 to $75 at eventbrite.com/e/the-steeldrivers-live-in-concert-2nd-annual-firework-show-tickets-303753533997.

• Bonnie Montgomery opens for Dale Watson at 7 p.m. Saturday ($12; $10 members) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play at 9 p.m. Saturday at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St., Eurekea Springs. buddyshute.com.

• Burned Up Bled Dry, Bones of Earth and StressDream play at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10-12) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

Cody Johnson with Craig Campbell performs at 7 p.m. Saturday ($50-85) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Barrett Baber plays at 8 p.m. today (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Funk Factory will play at 7 p.m. June 30 for the Gulley Park Concert Series, 1850 E. Township St. in Fayetteville. www.facebook.com/FayettevilleFunkFactory.

• Arkansauce and the Mountain Gypsies will play at 6:30 p.m. June 30 during LIVE! @ Turnbow Park Concert Series, 106 E. Emma Ave. Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts

