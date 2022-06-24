Arkansas attorney general certifies 'trigger law' banning abortions in state

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Friday afternoon certified the state's abortion "trigger law," immediately outlawing all abortions in the state except to save the life of the mother.

Check back for further updates.

EARLIER: Arkansas attorney general to certify trigger law, discuss ruling's effect on state at 2 p.m.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Gov. Asa Hutchinson will hold a 2 p.m. news conference, during which Rutledge will certify the state's abortion "trigger law" and comment on the Supreme Court's decision Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Check back to watch the live video.

RELATED LINKS

• Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion » arkansasonline.com/624court/

• DOCUMENT: Supreme Court opinion » arkansasonline.com/624supr/

• EXPLAINER: What overturning Roe v. Wade means for Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/624mean/