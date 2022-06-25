Around 200 Arkansans attend abortion-ruling protest at state Capitol





Activists and politicians spoke Friday evening to a crowd of about 200 abortion rights supporters on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to roll back Roe v. Wade's abortion protections, seeking to channel people's disappointment, anger and fear toward electing pro-choice candidates and donating to help Arkansans get abortions out-of-state.

"Replace the boys that behave badly and vote badly in this building," said Julie McDonald, pointing at the domed capitol building behind the speakers.

McDonald works with the Progressive Arkansas Women Political Action Committee, and was one of the "rag-tag band of organizers" who set up the rally along with Jackie Riddling, communications director for Natalie James' Senate campaign.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, compared her fight for abortion rights to her childhood experiences with segregation.

"I have not lived a day in my life where I have not had to fight for something that should have been mine because I am a human," Elliot, 71, said.

She urged the attendees to work "sacrificially," prioritizing voting even when it is inconvenient.

Those seeking abortions or information can still contact Planned Parenthood, said Emily Wales, Planned Parenthood Great Plains CEO.

"Abortion is healthcare and we are going to get it back here in Arkansas," Wales said.

A few counter-protesters showed up to the gathering, but were shouted down after drawing the attention of pro-choice activists.

Allen Nelson, a pastor from Perryville, yelled at protesters that they were "rebelling against our Lord." As pro-choice protesters began to gather around, yelling back, State Capitol Police escorted him about 10 feet away, advising him to keep his distance.





State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, speaks at the abortions rights rally Friday at the state Capitol. Elliott urged the protesters to work “sacrificially” and prioritize voting. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)











