Community briefs: Housing board to meet next week; Rural fire agencies awarded grants; VA highlights self-screen for PTSD

Housing board to meet next week

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. June 29 at the Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.

Rural fire agencies awarded grants

The Rural Fire Protection program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division, received $279,562.45 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the United States Forest Service. Funds will be used to purchase and distribute 87 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas fire departments receiving the kits include: Cane Creek FD/Grant County, Center Grove FD/Grant County, Dermott FD/Chicot County, Eudora FD/Chicot County, McGehee FD/Desha County, Prattsville FD/Grant County, Tillar FD/Desha County, Tull FD/Grant County, Woodlawn FD/Cleveland County, and Gould FD/Lincoln County.

Volunteer fire departments interested in participating in the Wildfire Suppression Kit program should submit applications. The application period for next year's program is expected to start in August. Fire Departments may contact Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 679-3183 or visit agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

VA highlights self-screen for PTSD

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) is encouraging veterans, service members and civilians who are trauma survivors to take a 50-second self-screen at https://www.ptsd.va.gov/screen/ on Monday. That day is PTSD Screening Day for posttraumatic stress disorder.

The short, five-question screen can be answered alone, with a friend, family member or health care provider, according to a news release.

PTSD is a mental health problem that some develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, car accident or sexual assault.

Veterans can call the mental health clinic at (501) 257-3131 for details on PTSD screening, programs, and treatments. Details: https://www.ptsd.va.gov/ or the National Center for PTSD.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, text to 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.