NEWS IN BRIEF: Walmart to offer reality app feature

Walmart to offer reality app feature

Walmart Inc. is adding an augmented reality feature to its mobile phone app that will let online shoppers see how furniture and home decor will look in their homes, the company said Thursday.

Starting early next month, 300 items will be available for viewing on smartphones using iOS. Customers shopping through the app will access the feature by clicking on the "view in your space" banner for eligible items.

Instructions will walk them through connecting to their phone cameras and seeing 3D models of the item in their own home or office. They can also check the item's dimensions to see if it will fit in their space, and take a photo for later.

Walmart plans to release versions of the feature for Android and mobile web devices at an unspecified date.

The Bentonville-based retailer said in a news release that the feature is designed to be accessible for people with disabilities.

For instance, people with limited mobility can use gesture controls to place and maneuver an item in their room. And shoppers who are blind or have limited vision can use voice-based instructions and descriptions.

-- Serenah McKay

Grant to aid rural fire departments

Arkansas' Rural Fire Protection program received a $279,562.45 grant to purchase and distribute 87 kits to help rural fire departments suppress wildfires.

The Rural Fire Protection program is managed by the state Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and the grant comes from the U.S. Forest Service's 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program.

The wildfire suppression kits include equipment and gear such as lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls and gloves, hand rakes, backpack water pumps and leaf blowers.

Volunteer firefighters partner with forestry crews to respond to and suppress wildfires.

Via the Rural Fire Protection program in Arkansas, 579 volunteer fire departments have received kits since 2014, according to a Department of Agriculture news release Friday.

Volunteer fire departments that submit applications to receive the kits are chosen based on fire district population, size of the response area, wildfire response equipment needs and other criteria.

The application for next year's program is expected to open in August. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3bsozEg.

-- Cristina LaRue

State index climbs to 744.22, up 36.37

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 744.22, up 36.37.

Shares of USA Truck jumped 112% after news that it will be purchased by DB Schenker of Essen, Germany.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.