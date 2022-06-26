Hogs impress Alabama CB again

Highly recruited cornerback Rickey Gibson visited the Razorbacks in the spring and again this weekend for an official visit, and his time with Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman was appreciated.

"The visit went well,” Gibson said. “Good time to spend with Coach Bowman. That was fun. Spending time with the players as well, that was fun."

Gibson, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville, had offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, North Carolina State, Kentucky, Central Florida, Ole Miss, Boston College and others when he first visited the Razorbacks.

He has since added offers from Penn State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida State and other schools.

Gibson ran a 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had a 41.5-inch vertical jump at a Georgia camp.

Bowman and Coach Sam Pittman highlighted the trip.

"Just spending time with Coach Bowman and (to) see how Coach Pittman interacts with his players,” Gibson said. “That was fun."

Gibson made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on April 23. The family atmosphere was evident during his visits.

“I love it,” Gibson said. “All they've got here is Arkansas football, so they love it."

A second team Birmingham All-Region selection, Gibson had 33 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a junior. On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit and the No. 38 cornerback in the nation.

Both trips to Fayetteville helped the Razorbacks.

"Only thing it could do is boost it,” he said. “I came down here earlier and that boosted it as well. Only thing it can do is go up from here."

Gibson, who was hosted by freshman linebacker Jordan Crook, is also being recruited by special teams coordinator Scott Fountain. He officially visited Tennessee earlier in June.

“I might take some in August, but I don't know,” he said. “I'm trying to make my commitment August 5, or somewhere around there.”

Education tops his list of priorities for picking a school, along with relationships with coaches.

“Second thing is my relationship with the coaches,” Gibson said. “Third thing would be playing time. I know that depends on me and what I do. I just want to see if it's realistic for me to get on the field."



