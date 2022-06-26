Interstate projects to necessitate lane closures

Road work to widen and reconstruct parts of Interstate 30 and Interstate 40 in Central Arkansas will require some lane closures, beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Also, the I-30 eastbound on-ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive in North Little Rock will permanently close Monday evening, as part of the interstate and ramp construction work at the I-30/I-40 interchange, the transportation department said.

Weather permitting, the closure Monday evening will allow crews to continue constructing a new I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound flyover ramp as well as a new on-ramp from the northbound frontage road to I-40 eastbound.

Traffic at Curtis Sykes Drive can access I-30 eastbound and the interchange with I-40 by taking the I-30 westbound ramp at Curtis Sykes Drive, using the Exit 141B ramp to Bishop Lindsey Avenue, and returning to I-30 eastbound, the transportation agency said. Depending on location, traffic can also use North Hills Boulevard and North Main Street to access I-40.

The schedule, weather permitting, shows:

Daytime closures

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time).

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

• 2nd Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott streets in Little Rock.

• 3rd Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock.

Overnight closures

8 p.m.-5 a.m.

• I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between I-630 in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock.

• I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock; this includes I-30 eastbound and westbound traffic shifts.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock. A detour sign will direct traffic to exit to the northbound frontage road.

• I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

• Curtis Sykes Drive on-ramp to I-30 eastbound (permanent closure) in North Little Rock on Monday evening. A ramp detour sign will direct motorists to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue.

24-hour closures

• President Clinton Avenue (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock. Traffic will detour to 3rd Street.

• Mahlon Martin (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock.

• 6th Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock. Detour signs will guide traffic to the 9th Street bridge or 3rd Street.

No main lane closures are scheduled for Friday afternoon to July 5 due to the Independence Day holiday weekend, the transportation agency said.