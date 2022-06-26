Retiring superintendent toasted and roasted





Friends, family and co-workers bid a fond farewell to retiring Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore at a dinner and roast and toast June 10 at the Clinton Presidential Center.

Poore is retiring at the end of this month to spend more time with his family. He has led the 21,000-student district since 2016.

KTHV Channel 11 anchor Craig O'Neill served as the master of ceremonies. Pamela Smith, the district's communications director, and Aaron Lubin, a friend of Poore's, co-chaired the event.

Roasters and toasters included Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key; Antwan Phillips, a member of the Little Rock board of directors; several of the district's school board members; district employees; and former colleagues from Poore's days in Colorado.

Jermall Wright, superintendent of the Mississippi Achievement School District, which is a combination of the Yazoo City and Humphreys County school systems, will take over the helm Friday.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



