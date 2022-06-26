



Hearnsberger-Garner

Caitlin Garner and Christopher Hearnsberger were united in marriage May 20 at Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church in New Orleans. Rev. Anthony McGinn officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Catherine and Monroe Garner of Bentonville. Her grandparents are T.J. Davis of Oakdale, La., the late Frances Davis and the late Jean and Clark Garner.

The groom is the son of Judge Marcia and John Hearnsberger of Hot Springs. His grandparents are Terrence Renaud of Little Rock, the late Betty Renaud and the late Charlyne and Dr. Henry Hearnsberger Jr.

Attending the bride was Erin Schorr and attending the groom was Matthew Thomas.

A reception was held at the Roosevelt New Orleans.

The bride received her bachelor's degree of fine arts in acting from Oklahoma City University, and her juris doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law. She is a lawyer.

The groom received his bachelor's degree of science in biology and bachelor's degree of the arts in Spanish from the University of Arkansas, and his juris doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law. He also is a lawyer.

After a wedding trip to Riviera Maya in Quintana Roo, Mexico, the couple will reside in Bentonville.

Crass-Broussard

Heather Broussard and Edward "Ted" Crass exchanged marriage vows June 11 at Lindsay Lakes in Cypress, Texas. Brother of the bride Sterling Broussard officiated.

She is the daughter of Teresa Broussard and Foreign Broussard III, both of Houston. Her grandparents are Glenda Pemberton of Houston, the late John Kesinger, and the late Betty Broussard.

He is the son of Catherine and Kevin Crass of Little Rock. His grandparents are Mary Lou and William Cravens of Little Rock and the late Melba and Arlen Crass.

Attending the bride was her sister, Rachel Wilson; attending the groom was Steven Higginbotham.

A reception was held at Lindsay Lakes.

The bride received her associate of the arts degree from Otero College, and is currently pursuing an accounting degree at Abilene Christian University.

The groom received his bachelor's degree of the arts in communications from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and is currently pursuing his master's degree from the same institution. He is assistant coach for the men's basketball team of Abilene Christian University.

After a wedding trip to Jamaica, the couple will reside in Abilene, Texas.

Bingham-Hill

Elizabeth Hill and Andrew Bingham were wed June 11 at Fellowship Bible Church-Midtown in Little Rock. Pastor Tim Caldwell officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Debbie and William T. Hill of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Montine and W.C. Whitley and the late Marian and William C. Hill.

The groom is the son of Linda and Stephen Bingham of Little Rock. His grandparents are the late Mary Haynie, the late Charles Vasseau and the late Robbie and Charles Bingham.

Attending the bride were Anna Hill, Sarah Bruner, Mary Claire Hill, Kristen Alfaro, Rachel Stone, Catherine Cotton, Madison Young, Joanna Shuffield and Sarah Bingham.

Attending the groom were Will Cavin, Brett McClain, Nic Norwood, Jimmy Donoghue, Michael Sharp, Ryland Arnold, Mark Cox, Matthew Cordell and Devin Bates.

A reception was held at Goodwin Manor in Little Rock.

The bride received her bachelor's degree of the arts in English from Baylor University and is an academic and college counselor for Little Rock Christian Academy.

The groom received his bachelor's degree of science in finance from the University of Arkansas, and is a portfolio manager at Simmons Bank.

After a wedding trip to Italy, the couple will live in Little Rock.

Easley-Corley

Sydney Corley and Logan Easley were united in marriage June 18 at The Grandeur House in Little Rock. Pastor Ben Parkinson officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Lynn and Boyd Corley of Roland. Her grandparents are Judy Smith and Jim Bell of Little Rock, and Janice and Mervyn Corley of El Dorado.

The groom is the son of Kim and Roger Easley of Rogers. His grandparents are Sandra Wise of Rogers, the late Jim Campbell and the late Sandra and Vernon Easley.

Attending the bride as maids of honor were Annalee Parker, Natalie Corley and Emily Corley; attending as bridesmaids were Grayce Spangler, Bella Bain, Ashley Ingram, Ella Greer, Jessica Hampton and Taylor Davis.

Attending the groom were best man Travis Young, Blake Burd, Dylan Qualls, Conner Thomas, Will Zondlack, Mason Edwards, Cash Balentine and Andrew Davis. Serving as ushers were Davis Coleman, Max Griffin and Coe Griffin.

A reception was held at the Grandeur House.

The bride received her bachelor's degree of science in agriculture, food and life sciences from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She is studying to become a pediatric physical therapy assistant.

The groom received his bachelor's degree of business administration from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. He works as a project manager for Corco Construction.

After a wedding trip to Jackson Hole, Wyo., the couple will reside in Roland.

Polk-Kleiser

Maggie Kleiser and David "Kirkland" Polk were wed Saturday at Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville, Texas.

The bride is the daughter of Susan and John Kleiser of Colleyville. The groom is the son of Mary and Scott Polk of Little Rock.

The couple will reside in St. Louis.



