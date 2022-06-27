• Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of sex-trafficking with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been put on suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, said her lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim.

• Frank Worrell, president of the American Psychological Association, said the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade eliminated "the discretion of many individuals to do what is important for their lives at what is already a very stressful time."

• Greta Thunberg, 19-year-old Swedish climate activist, told Glastonbury Festival attendees that the climate crisis "will continue to get worse until we manage to halt the constant destruction of our life-supporting systems, until we prioritize people over profit and greed."

• Prince Charles denied wrongdoing amid reporting that the British heir received bags of cash between 2011-15 from the former prime minister of Qatar, noting in a statement from his office that the $3.2 million "were passed immediately to one of the prince's charities who carried out the appropriate governance."

• Mike Brown, a wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said the agency's decision to euthanize an at-large bear that scratched a female camper in the head "is an unfortunate incident because the bear was not aggressively pursuing the victim."

• Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, joked during a discussion over attire for a group photo that Group of Seven leaders "were going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display," referring to the Russian president's fondness of releasing photos of himself outdoors and shirtless.

• Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, speaking at a rally in Grudziadz, declared that Polish conservatives "do not intend to look into anyone's bedroom, but at the same time we want to maintain normality."

• Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old accused of stalking and killing a Chinese food deliveryman in the Forest Hills area of Queens over his demand for more duck sauce, could be released on a $500,000 bail if the presiding judge allows it, local legislators said.

• Matthew Bodwell, a marine patrol officer in Ipswich, Mass., was praised by Police Chief Paul Nikas for "his heroic work on the water," saving five people, including a baby and pregnant woman, after their aluminum boat capsized.