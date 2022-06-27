North Little Rock police ID man killed in shootout with officers

North Little Rock Police on Monday identified Arlen Jay Bates, 66, as the man who officers shot and killed during an armed standoff with a SWAT team, Sunday.

A North Little Rock Police officer had minor injuries after being shot in a kevlar chest plate during the shootout. A police service dog, “Rakkie” was also shot and is likely to recover, according to Police Chief Patrick Thessing. If not for the Kevlar vest, Thessing said there was “a high probability” the officer would have died.

According to police, the standoff started after officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance with a weapon at 3108 Donaghey Dr. Saturday night. Police were told a man armed with a gun was inside the residence and had fired shots in the direction of at least one victim.

After the victims left the residence, police said they surrounded the home and attempted to speak with Bates via a PA system from a police car with no responses. Police also attempted to contact Bates again through text messages and phone calls, but went unanswered.

At around 1:30 a.m. police decided to call on a special operations unit to enter the home.

The SWAT unit breached the home, first sending in a robot in an attempt to locate Bates. At around 6 a.m. police entered the home to arrest him for two counts of aggravated assault on a family member or household member and third degree domestic battery.

According to the police, officers located Bates in a bedroom with a gun. During a shootout, police shot and killed Bates and an officer and service dog were shot.

Three North Little Rock police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting.



