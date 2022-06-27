Troopers: Single-vehicle crash in Poinsett County kills Washington man

Two men from out of state were killed Friday in separate wrecks, troopers said.

Jordan T. Hunter, 31, from Rainier, Wash. was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra south shortly after 8:45 a.m. on Arkansas 1 in Poinsett County when he crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Hunter then overcorrected and reentered the roadway before running off the right side of the road, where it turned over several times before coming to a rest, the report states. Hunter died as a result of the crash.

A 54-year-old man from West Plains, Mo. who was riding in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in Memphis, Tenn. to be treated for his injuries, troopers said.

In Magnolia, a man from Springhill, La. was killed after being struck by a truck on Friday at about 11:45 p.m., a separate report states.

Travellus Young, 30, was walking on U.S. 79 when he was hit by a 2015 Ford F-450 in the southbound lane, according to state police.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County coroner.

According to the report, the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of both wrecks.