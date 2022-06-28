Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Leaundra Riney, 32, of 1891 N. Pine Valley Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Riney was released day from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Arkansas State Police

• Carlos Rivas-Serrano, 34, of 8316 Doyle Springs Road in Little Rock, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving. Rivas-Serrano was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Cortland Shankle, 26, of 4438 Caddo Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Shankle was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Roseanne Saimon, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Saimon was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Paul Pitts, 50, of 16238 Onda Mountain Road in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Pitts was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Ernest Manley, 44, of 21415 Summers Mountain Road in Lincoln, was arrested Saturday in connection with rape. Manley was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.