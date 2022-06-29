Governor promotes Arkansas on panel

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- Arkansas officials are in the Washington, D.C., area this week to promote foreign economic investment in the Natural State and recruit new businesses.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke at a panel on Monday at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, where he highlighted industries in Arkansas and touched on the state's efforts to advance computer science education among grade-school students.

The investment summit, which wraps up today, is aimed at encouraging investment from outside the U.S.

"Foreign direct investment continues to be important for Arkansas in the creation of jobs," Hutchinson said in an interview Monday.

The governor arrived in the Washington, D.C., area on Sunday and was planning to leave this morning, according to his office.

Hutchinson met with Koji Tomita, the Japanese ambassador to the U.S., the governor saying on Twitter that investment from Japanese companies is responsible for creating thousands of jobs for state residents.

"We're very well positioned as we see industries wanting to re-shore, bring back more manufacturing for [our] supply chain. So I think it's a great opportunity for Arkansas," he said.

During the panel remarks, Hutchinson highlighted the state's expanding steel industry. In January, a Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, U.S. Steel, announced it had selected Osceola, Arkansas, as the location of its "next-generation" steel mill.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, joined Hutchinson onstage for the panel.

Speaking to the crowd, Hutchinson said the aerospace and defense industry is the state's leading export and mentioned the state is the home of Walmart and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

The governor also said the state needs to increase the number of girls and students of color who are participating in STEM education; the acronym stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Arkansas Economic Development Commission officials also attended the summit. The commission was at the summit to "attract foreign direct investment to Arkansas," said Chelsea O'Kelley, a commission spokeswoman, in a written statement.

"International companies have an important impact on Arkansas' economy," she said. "Select USA provides us an opportunity to meet with foreign companies and investors and share why Arkansas is an attractive place to do business."

SelectUSA, a program under the federal Department of Commerce, is directed in part at "facilitating" business investment into the U.S. that creates jobs.

The governor's appearance in Maryland comes less than two weeks after a separate trip to Washington, D.C., in which he signed a memorandum of understanding with the Israel Innovation Authority, aimed at fostering cooperation on research and technology innovation.

During the earlier trip, Hutchinson said he met with Emily Haber, German ambassador to the U.S., about some "economic opportunities" that are important for Arkansas.