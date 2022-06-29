Relyance Bank sets opening

The approximately $15 million Relyance Bank headquarters at 8500 Sheridan Road, at White Hall is set to open July 5.

The new three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility is a fusion of modern and traditional architectural features and will have plenty of space for its 100 employees, with room to grow.

The first floor has a pod-type design that's universal to the banking world, along with ITMs (interactive teller machines), similar to the familiar ATMs. It also houses loan and credit offices and the call center operation.

The second floor houses their trust and wealth management offices and human resources, while a boardroom and executive suites are on the third floor.

"I'm excited for the bank and for our people," Chuck Morgan, Relyance Bank chairman and chief executive officer, said. "It will be a nice, productive work environment."

Relyance Bank, formerly named Pine Bluff National Bank, opened its doors in 1965 at 912 S. Poplar St. in Pine Bluff.