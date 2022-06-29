FOOTBALL

UA commit reopens recruitment

Linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr. has reopened his recruitment after committing to the University of Arkansas in January.

Roussaw, 6-2, 215, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, chose Arkansas over offers from Missouri, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, Coastal Carolina and North Carolina-Charlotte.

He is the second prospect in the 2023 class to reopen his recruitment after being committed to the Razorbacks. Receiver Anthony Evans reopened his recruiting in April.

Arkansas now has 16 commitments.

-- Richard Davenport

ASU secures transfers, prospects

After spending three seasons at Utah, cornerback Drew Rawls announced his commitment to Arkansas State University on Twitter on Monday night. The 6-0, 184-pounder was a three-star recruit out of Beaumont (Texas) West Brook in the Class of 2019, but Rawls appeared in just six games with the Utes -- he did not see action last year, leaving three years of eligibility.

Wide receiver Tyler Adams also announced his transfer from Harvard on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Adams played in 15 games for the Crimson over five years but has appeared in only two games since the 2018 season. The 6-0, 190-pound Louisville, Ohio, native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Red Wolves got another addition for the 2022 season Tuesday morning with a commitment from Bossier City, La., native Marquis Harris. The 6-5 wide receiver caught 24 passes for 410 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season, opting for the Red Wolves over Louisiana Tech and Grambling State.

Continuing ASU's early 2023 haul, three-star edge rusher Terrell James committed to the Red Wolves on Monday night after visiting Jonesboro over the weekend. James, 6-3, 214, of Lake Wales, Fla. -- held offers from Purdue, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern as well as other FBS and FCS programs.

Also Tuesday, offensive tackle Mason Myers verbally committed to ASU. The 6-5, 265-pound offensive tackle from Moody, Ala., also had been offered by Georgia Tech, Tulane and Army.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR, Arkansas set LR contest

For the fourth straight season, the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's will meet in non-conference play.

The Nov. 20 matchup will be played at UALR's Jack Stephens Center, only the second time the Razorbacks have visited the Trojans' home floor. The teams met at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock in December 2019 and at the Jack Stephens Center in December 2020 before playing in Fayetteville last season.

Prior to those three meetings, the in-state foes had not met on the hardwood since 1977. Arkansas has won all four contests by double digits.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

MEN'S GOLF

ASU adds NAIA All-American Maxey

Arkansas State University Coach Mike Hagen announced the addition of Jack Maxey for the 2022-23 season. Maxey played his freshman year at Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., helping the Seahawks to the NAIA national championship.

The Englishman finished No. 3 in the nation after being the top-ranked individual much of the season, earning first-team All-America honors. Maxey posted a 71.47 stroke average at Keiser and finished 17th in the stroke-play portion of the Amateur Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes last week.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TENNIS

UA hires assistant coach

Hunter Nicholas has been hired as an assistant coach for the University of Arkansas men's tennis team, Razorbacks Coach Jay Udwadia announced Tuesday.

Nicholas, a native of Park City, Utah, was an assistant coach at Utah State the previous three years. He was a volunteer coach at Oklahoma State during the 2018-19 season when Udwadia was the Cowboys' coach.

Udwadia, who played at Arkansas, was hired earlier this summer to replace Andy Jackson, who retired after nine years as the Razorbacks' coach.

Nicholas played at San Diego State from 2010-14. He played professionally for a year, then conducted private lessons before he began his college coaching career.

-- Bob Holt