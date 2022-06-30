White Hall to host fireworks

The 2022 fireworks celebration at White Hall will be held outside the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, on July 4 at dusk, the same as last year, weather permitting, a spokesman said.

Last year’s event was held in front of the community center and people were asked to bring their lawn chairs. It’s free and open to the public.

WBU names local honor students

Williams Baptist University at Walnut Ridge named students to the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 spring semester.

Local honorees include: Dean’s List – Redfield: Thomas Corp; White Hall: Morgan Lunsford; President’s List – Warren: Ethan Stanley; Dean’s List – Rison: Mackenzie Lasiter.

The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the Dean’s List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA, according to a news release.

Aquatics Center hosts Zumba, aerobics

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, 400 E. 11th Ave., invites people to enroll in Aqua Zumba or Water Aerobics classes, according to a news release.

The water aerobics class includes a warm up, cardio and strength-training exercises, as well as a cool down. Participants won’t be swimming and most water workouts are done in the shallow end of the pool.

Aqua Zumba Classic is Aqua Aerobics with a Latin flair. Participants will perform large muscle movements by reaching their arms and lifting their legs in the water, as well as circling their hips and shoulders. They will also do the typical land based Zumba dance step.

Classes are free to members and $5 for non-members. Details: call (870) 850-7620, visit https://www.facebook.com/pinebluffaquatics or visit www.pinebluffaquatics.com.

Parole board sets meetings

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular meetings at 9 a.m. July 14 and July 28 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium, 1302 Pike Ave., Suite B149, at North Little Rock, according to a news release.

The board will deliberate on individual cases in the office of Chairman John Felts, Suite D in the same building at 9 a.m. July 1, July 8, July 13, July 15, July 18, July 22, July 27, and July 29. Pursuant to state law, deliberations on individual cases are closed to the public.

The board will meet to receive victim input July 6 at 9 a.m. and July 20 at 9 a.m. Victim input is privileged and input meetings are closed to the public.







