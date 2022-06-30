Let freedom ring: Independence Day celebrations abound all around





July 4 comes at the end of this year's July 4 weekend, and Americans will be celebrating the 246th anniversary of the Second Continental Congress' public declaration of the establishment of the United States of America and its independence from Great Britain.

We've received information on one event on Saturday (the anniversary of the actual signing of the Declaration of Independence, by the way):

Sherwood celebration

The city of Sherwood offers "Independence Day Family Celebration," 6-9:30 p.m. at Sherwood Forest, 1111 W. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. North Little Rock singer-songwriter Jack Seabaugh will perform from 6-8 p.m., with fireworks at dusk; food trucks will vend throughout and a kids zone will offer bounce houses "and other attractions" until 8:30. Because parking on the site is limited, First Baptist Church of Sherwood will provide free shuttle service from the parking lot of Sylvan Hills High School, 508 Bear Paw Road, until 10:30, pausing 15 minutes before the fireworks. Admission is free. (501) 413-8030; cityofsherwood.net.

And here's a partial list — based on information supplied to the paper — of Monday observations:

Fireworks explode over the Arkansas River during the annual Pops on the River in 2021. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Stephen Swofford)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Pops on the River

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's 38th Pops on the River celebrates Independence Day at the River Market/First Security Bank Amphitheater in Riverfront Park, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Monday in the downtown River Market area. Free family entertainment includes performances by Nicky Parrish featuring the group Kemistri, Rodney Block and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, followed at approximately 9:20-9:30 p.m., by a fireworks finale, fired from the Main Street Bridge. (The bridge will close to vehicular access at 1 p.m. and reopen at 11 p.m.)

In the River Market, Central Arkansas Water will supply water and Lost Forty will set up tents selling two of its beers and a new hard seltzer to celebrants 21 and older. There will be children's train rides, games and caricatures by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette John Deering and food trucks. Winrock Automotive of Little Rock will also have vehicles on display in the River Market Pavilion behind the Ottenheimer Market Hall.

Rodney Block is once again part of the Pops on the River lineup. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Stephen Swofford)

"We are giving all military members, active, reserved or retired ... a discount card that can be used at many of the food and drink vendors and marketplace merchants as a way of saying how much we appreciate what they do for us and our country," says Amanda Copley, marketing and events director at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Check in with their military ID at the Democrat-Gazette booth in the Market Place in the River Market's East Pavilion, which will also house local shops and vendors; the first 100 military members to check in will get free reserved seating and other giveaways.

Sponsor is Orion Federal Credit Union. Admission is free. Amphitheater seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis but you can reserve seats in advance for $10 via the Pops on the River website, arkansasonline.com/pops, where you can also find a full schedule of all the events. Otherwise, supply your own lawn chairs and/or blankets, but leave at home the fireworks, food, drinks, coolers and pets, as they are not allowed in the park.

Frontier Fourth

A shortened Frontier Fourth of July, 10 a.m.-noon at Little Rock's Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, features the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, watermelon, lemonade and a chance to train with a local militia. Admission is free. (501) 324-9351; HistoricArkansas.org.

4th Fest in Maumelle

4th Fest celebrations in Maumelle center on Lake Willastein Park, 157 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle, where Amie Bishop & The Slingerz perform rock and blues prior to the fireworks finale. Admission is free. The Maumelle Parks and Recreation department's 4th Fest Parade, this year themed "America the Beautiful," starts at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Audubon Drive and Millwood Circle and ends at Audubon and Club Manor Drive. (501) 851-6990

'Red, White & Boom'

Take your lawn chairs to watch Benton's "Red, White and Boom" fireworks show, a partnership with the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce, at approximately 9 p.m. at River Center, 1800 Citizens Drive, Benton. bentonar.org

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

'American Salute'

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas headlines "Fireworks Spectacular — An American Salute," 7:30 p.m. at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. The orchestra and conductor Paul Haas will perform a program of patriotic pieces while honoring veterans "and those who bravely serve in our nation's armed forces." Fireworks will follow at approximately 9:15. Gates open at 6. Tickets are $3 (lawn/general admission; lawn-chair rentals are available for $10), $10 (sections A-D) and $25 (Gold Circle) plus fees. (479) 443-5600; amptickets.com.

Bluegrass & fireworks

The celebration in Eureka Springs includes a concert by Americana/bluegrass band The SteelDrivers and a fireworks show at the 2,500-capacity On The Rocks Amphitheater, at the 3B Off Road Park, 10 Mint Ridge Road. Doors open at 5 p.m.; Conway country singer-songwriter Markus Pearson takes the stage at 7. Take along lawn chairs or blankets; the grounds have shaded and open areas. Most events there have concession and/or food truck(s) and a beer garden; no outside drinks, food, weapons or concealed-carry on the grounds. Tickets are $25-$75. Visit tinyurl.com/wttfjcp3.

SOUTH ARKANSAS

Star Spangled show

The 22nd annual Camden Star Spangled Spectacular at the Camden Municipal Airport, 105 U.S. 278, Camden, features Crutchfield the Band performing at 7 p.m., followed by headliner Zac Dunlap Band at 8 and, at the onset of darkness, what is being billed as South Arkansas' largest fireworks show, "professionally choreographed to patriotic music," according to a news release, via FM radio frequency 88.7. Gates open at 6. The celebration includes special recognition of veterans, inflatables and events for children and concessions available for purchase by Sweet Escape Arkansas. Admission is free. Take lawn chairs or blankets. Visit explorecamden.com.



