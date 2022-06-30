Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Rosman Chantharath, 40, of Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chantharath was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

• Michael Kuhn, 50, of 2862 N. Gregg St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug trafficking. Kuhn was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Austin Cagle, 23, of 20225 Fawn Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery and criminal mischief. Cagle was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jajuan Boyd, 21, of 619 Grove Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Boyd was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Montrell Hair, 33, of 3886 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hair was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Joe Kelly, 48, of 509 E. 15th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening. Kelly was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Doris Calhoun, 52, of Fort Smith, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Calhoun was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jake Gibson, 49, of 13586 Arkansas 170 South in West Fork, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Gibson was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.