Society of CPAs salutes attorney

Anthony Hilliard, a partner in Ramsay Bridgforth Robinson & Raley LLP, a Pine Bluff law firm, will receive the Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants Mac Angel Discussion Leader of the Year award for continuing professional education courses taught in 2021.

Before becoming an attorney, Hilliard was a certified public accountant with 15 years of experience in the financial industry.

Arkansas Society of CPAs will formally recognize Hilliard during its virtual annual business meeting at noon Aug. 16.

This honor is awarded to a continuing professional education course discussion leader who received the highest average evaluations in the previous year. To qualify for the award, the discussion leader must have taught at least eight hours, and the courses taught must have been sponsored by the Arkansas Society of CPAs (ARCPA), according to a news release.

Hilliard graduated from Hendrix College, University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law with a Juris Doctorate, and Southern Methodist University School of Law with a Master of Law in Taxation degree.

Hilliard's main areas of practice are tax and estate planning, including the legal needs of small businesses. He is married to the Rev. Mary Susan Hilliard, and they have two adult children, Katie and Kara.

Current and past civic activities include past chair of Mount Eagle Christian Center Board of Trustees, and past president of West Pine Bluff Rotary Club.

Hilliard is a member of the Arkansas Society of CPAs and the Arkansas Bar Association. He has served as president of the Arkansas Bar Association (ABA), chair of the ABA Tax Section, and secretary/treasurer of the ABA Political Action Committee. He serves on the Joint ABA and ARCPA Federal Tax Institute Committee of which he is a past chairman.

In addition, he is a member of the Jefferson County and American Bar associations (member of Taxation and Business Section).

Hilliard has been named one of the Best Lawyers in America for tax law, trusts, and estates (2006-present). He is a past recipient of the Arkansas Bar Association Lawyer Legacy Award for outstanding community service in 2006 and the ABA Legislative Award. Hilliard was also a recipient of the Arkansas Society of CPAs Mac Angel Discussion Leader of the Year award in 2006.