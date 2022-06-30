Super Quiz: The Month of June

1. June is the second of four months to have a length of how many days?

2. In America, June is the month with the most hours of ----------------.

3. The traditional summer in America begins on what date?

4. What special day is the third Sunday in June?

5. This special June day commemorates the emancipation of Black slaves.

6. The name of which state capital begins with "June"?

7. The Arietids peak on June 7. What are they?

8. At 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 1971, this popular TV show aired for the last time.

9. Which country singer named June was born on June 23, 1929?

ANSWERS:

1. 30 days

2. Daylight (sunlight)

3. June 21

4. Father's Day

5. Juneteenth (June 19)

6. Juneau, Alaska

7. A meteor shower

8. "The Ed Sullivan Show"

9. June Carter Cash