Woman arrested after stabbing at Fayetteville’s Walker Park

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a homeless woman was arrested Tuesday at Walker Park after she stabbed another woman in the arm and threatened to cut her throat.

Elaina Salazar Ramirez, 43, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault, battery and terroristic threatening. Ramirez was taken to the Washington County jail.

Ramirez was arrested after officers were called to the horseshoe pits area of the park on a report a woman had been stabbed. An officer saw Ramirez throw a small black object toward the curb and placed her in handcuffs, according to a police report.

Raenee Blevins said she and her boyfriend were approaching the park around 5:15 p.m. and saw Ramirez arguing and waving a knife toward another woman, according to the report. Blevins said when Ramirez saw her she began yelling at her and waving the knife. Blevins said Ramirez grabbed and ripped her tank top and stabbed her arm with the knife.

She said when she and her boyfriend tried to walk away, Ramirez screamed she was going to cut Blevins' throat and kill her.

An officer retrieved the knife. Police said Ramirez, who was sitting in a police vehicle, said it was her knife.