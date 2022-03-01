Shooter arrested in Saline County; no injuries

A 41-year-old man who was firing shots in Shannon Hills on Monday morning was taken into custody, authorities said.

Stephen W. Lockwood of 10207 Laddie Drive was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, committing a terroristic act, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest, according to a report from the Saline County sheriff's office.

Lockwood has a Mabelvale mailing address, but his residence appears to be in Shannon Hills, about 2 miles south of Mabelvale.

"Officers responded to 10207 Laddie Dr. for an active shooter," according to the sheriff's office report. "Dispatch advised that subject, Stephen Lockwood, was walking on the roadway with a rifle actively shooting at moving vehicles."

Capt. Ronald Parsons with the sheriff's office said that deputies, a SWAT team and a drone responded to the area in Shannon Hills shortly before 7 a.m. after a report of an active shooter.

They used the drone to locate Lockwood, who was hiding behind a house, authorities said. He was arrested at 7:50 a.m. at the Laddie Drive residence, according to the report. Authorities said no one was injured in the gunfire.

Parsons said authorities hit the suspect with a bean bag round to take him into custody.

The sheriff's office report indicates the Shannon Hills Police Department was the official arresting agency. Lockwood was transported to Saline County Memorial Hospital and then to the Saline County jail, according to the report.

Nikki Brown Chambers, who lives along Sardis Road, said her fiance heard the first of multiple gunshots around 5:30 a.m. By the time she was up around 6:45 a.m., she said, deputies with the Saline County sheriff's office and officers with the Shannon Hills Police Department were at the scene, and helicopters were circling the area. An ambulance was already waiting nearby.

Brown Chambers said she had to get her kids up early to take an alternative route to school.

"We're so ready to get out of here," she said, looking down Sardis Road toward the scene of the reported shooting.