Woman hit by pickup in Springdale

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:40 p.m.
SPRINGDALE -- A woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after she was hit by a pickup in Springdale.

Police responded to the area of 2005 S. Thompson St. around 8:43 a.m. "in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident," according to a news release from the Police Department.

Officers found a woman, 48, lying in the northbound outside lane of Thompson Street.

Charges are not expected for the driver of the pickup, a GMC Sierra, the release states, but the incident is under investigation.

