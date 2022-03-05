Tools & Toys: Gel Cool Bento Box and SoDo Vanity By Strasser

Gel Cool Bento Box

What’s to love: Keeps food cold for up to four hours whether taking a lunch to work or school or for a picnic.

What does it do: The Gel Cool Bento Box Dome L is the largest in the line of Gel Cool Bento Boxes. It is 8.94 inches long by 4.25 inches wide and 2.68 inches deep. The domed lid allows a little extra room so that food is not compacted or crushed when the lid is on. To use, pop the lid with the integrated ice pack into the freezer. Next morning, pack your food. A movable divider keeps food separate and flip buckles on each end of the box create a secure seal. The boxes sell for $39 and are available in blue, white or black. Visit loisthestore.com for more information and to see lunch ideas for the boxes.

■ ■ ■

SoDo Vanity By Strasser

What’s to love: A sleek-looking wall-mounted vanity that helps to create the illusion of more space.

What does it do: Made of solid wood and veneer, the doors and drawers have soft close hinges and glides. Homeowners can design their own vanity with 14 finishes to choose from including natural maple, satin black and lapis night. The vanities can be further customized with a variety of hardware and door styles. For more information visit strasserwood.com. Prices depend on options selected.