Forecasters: Storms to bring chance for damaging winds, tornadoes to parts of state

A cold front advancing through Arkansas on Sunday afternoon is expected to bring strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of the state, forecasters said.

Damaging winds and tornadoes are the prime concerns associated with the storms, with severe weather most likely Sunday evening into early Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said isolated large hail is also possible.

According to a briefing from the weather service, parts of northern Arkansas are at an enhanced risk for severe weather, while a large swath of the rest of the state is at a slight risk.

Forecasters predicted a chance for as much as two inches of rainfall, with locally greater amounts, across the northern half of the state.