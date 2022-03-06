Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Forecasters: Storms to bring chance for damaging winds, tornadoes to parts of state

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:04 p.m.
Central parts of northern Arkansas are at an enhanced risk for severe weather on Sunday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

A cold front advancing through Arkansas on Sunday afternoon is expected to bring strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of the state, forecasters said.

Damaging winds and tornadoes are the prime concerns associated with the storms, with severe weather most likely Sunday evening into early Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said isolated large hail is also possible.

According to a briefing from the weather service, parts of northern Arkansas are at an enhanced risk for severe weather, while a large swath of the rest of the state is at a slight risk. 

Forecasters predicted a chance for as much as two inches of rainfall, with locally greater amounts, across the northern half of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT