Police: Jonesboro man arrested on child porn charges

A Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday on child porn charges, according to Jonesboro police.

On Jan. 6, a detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from state police about an email address that sent 19 videos that included young girls, ranging from 6 years old to 13 years old, performing sexual acts, a Facebook post from Jonesboro police states. Some included grown men, according to police.

Authorities said a search warrant sent to Google showed the account holder was Josh Tippitt, 32, of Jonesboro.

Tippitt was arrested Thursday and on charges of child porn and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

He appeared in court for his probable cause hearing, and his bond was set at $25,000, police said.

Tippitt is scheduled to appear at the Craighead County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. on April 26, according to a probable cause affidavit.











