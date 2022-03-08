Two tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas on Sunday night

At least two tornadoes touched down in Arkansas on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

One hit north of Dover in Pope County shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, said Jeff Hood, a meteorologist with the Weather Service. The other touched down southwest of DeWitt in Arkansas County at about 2 a.m. Monday.

Hood said both tornadoes were rated EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. That indicates winds of 86 to 110 miles per hour, which can cause "moderate damage."

Justin Drittler, the emergency management director for Pope County, said 10 houses were damaged in Martin Township north of Dover.

"One was a total loss," he said.

Drittler said he'd heard about a couple of injuries, but nobody went to the hospital. One person reported being injured by a falling limb. Another said he was blown off his porch and into a fence.

A two-person team from the Weather Service was still surveying the damage in north Arkansas late Monday afternoon, so more tornadoes might be confirmed.

Hood said a long supercell storm that tracked across the Ozarks had the potential to cause serious damage.

"From a radar perspective, it was a dangerous supercell, but we weren't seeing a consistent radar signature indicating that a tornado was ongoing for the entire lifespan of the storm," he said.

On its website, the Weather Service said Sunday was "a spectacle for severe weather as numerous storms tracked through the state."

"A long track supercell that originated in Logan County is believed to have spawned at least one tornado if not a few over its track from Logan County to Randolph County," according to the Weather Service.

Justin Condry, another meteorologist with the Weather Service in North Little Rock, said two other storms tracked across multiple Arkansas counties Sunday night. One began in Ouachita and Calhoun counties and tracked to Phillips County. The other went through Boone, Newton and Baxter counties, said Condry.

According to the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas outage map, 776 customers in Pope County were still without electricity late Monday. Total outages statewide at that time were 787. Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas has about 600,000 members.

Statewide, Entergy Arkansas had 1,142 outages on Monday morning, but by evening, the number was down to 117. The utility has about 722,000 customers in 63 Arkansas counties.

Stone County was lucky, said Glen Crymes, the county's emergency management director.

"Two different tornado tracks came over us," he said. "Nothing touched the ground. Both stayed in the air."

One passed near Timbo, and the other tracked just west of Mountain View, said Crymes.

But elsewhere in the county, a tornado touched down just long enough to reveal rotation in a snarl of trees.

"Some trees laid one way and others laid the other way," said Crymes. "We could actually hear the roar like a freight train just before it hit."

Crymes said trees fell on power lines in Stone County

"We started out without about 1,700 people out of power," he said. "By 10 o'clock, we were down to about 800 people. They were all restored by 11."

Entergy Arkansas was still showing 56 people in Stone County without electricity late Monday.

Jack Yancey, the sheriff in Izard County, said the eastern part of the county was hit pretty hard. He said half a dozen houses were damaged and several outbuildings were "blown away" near the communities of Zion and Sage.

Bo Graham, the emergency management director in Randolph County, said an apparent tornado damaged two poultry houses, several power poles and trees near the Dalton community.

Hood said the Weather Service also had reports of injuries from the storm in Sharp County, but those couldn't be confirmed on Monday.