Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with parades and events in Central Arkansas

Parades, concerts and more are planned starting this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Little Rock and beyond.

Shamrock Shuffle 5K

11:30 a.m. March 12 at Two Rivers Park, 6900 Two Rivers Park Road, Little Rock.

Runners can support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas in this 5K as they compete for shamrock medals. Participants can wear green or costumes and enjoy green beer.

https://www.rmhcarkansas.org/shamrockshuffle.html

21st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

1 p.m. March 12 in downtown North Little Rock and Little Rock.

Join Irish Arkansas for its first St. Patrick’s Day Parade since 2019. The route begins at Sixth and Main streets in North Little Rock, crosses the Main Street Bridge, travels east on President Clinton Avenue through the River Market in Little Rock.

http://www.irisharkansas.org/parade

Dugan's Pub Block Party

March 12 at 401 E 3rd St., Little Rock.

The Irish Arkansas St. Patrick’s Day parade ends near Dugan’s Pub, and that’s when the festivities pick up at the bar with live music and dance performances starting at 3:15 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1813132805554118/

Learn an Irish Jig at the McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance

5:30 p.m. March 17 at 6805 W. 12th St., Little Rock.

The McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance will host an open house on St. Patrick’s Day including treats and a jig lesson.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1074028913422035/

St. Patrick's Day with A Year & A Day

7 p.m. March 17 at 123 E. Broadway St., North Little Rock.

Local band A Year & A Day will play the North Little Rock Elks Lodge for St. Patrick’s Day.

https://www.facebook.com/events/908463513167478/

We Few St. Patty's Day Jamboree

9 p.m. March 17 at Cregeen's Irish Pub, 301 Main St., North Little Rock.

Local band We Few plus “special guests on accordion and fiddle” will play at Cregeen's to celebrate the holiday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/374322437509292/

19th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade

6:30 p.m. March 17 at Hot Springs National Park, 369 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

This parade’s route is just 98 feet, but the party to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day will last much of the day. Grand Marshall Cheech Marin and Parade Starter Danny Trejo will be at the celebration.

https://shorteststpats.com/

St. Patrick’s Day 5K

7:30 a.m. March 19 at the River Center, 1800 Citizens Drive, Benton.

Runners can come dressed in St. Patrick’s Day gear and “run to the pot of gold” in this event.

https://www.facebook.com/events/316701907013653/

St. Patrick’s Day Party at River Bottom Winery

12-6 p.m. March 19 at 13810 Combee Lane, Roland.

Enjoy a St. Paddy’s Day sangria and live music to round out the week’s festivities at River Bottom Winery.

https://www.facebook.com/events/254327223508312/