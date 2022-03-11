Boone County high school principal arrested in wife’s murder

The principal of Omaha High School in Boone County has been arrested on a preliminary charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, according to a news release on Thursday from the sheriff's office.

Rocky Dodson, 52, was arrested after investigators received a report from the state medical examiner's office regarding the death of Amanda Dodson, 36, said Sheriff Tim Roberson.

"In combination with the investigation and the medical examiner's findings, evidence relating to a severe injury which caused her death was discovered," according to the release. "As a result of the investigation Amanda Dodson's husband identified as Rocky Dodson has been charged for 2nd degree murder."

Deputies and investigators responded to a residence in Omaha on Sunday regarding the death.

Dodson was being held at the Boone County jail on Thursday with a bond pending, according to the release.

"That's all we have right now," Roberson said late Thursday afternoon. "We're still actively investigating."

Superintendent Ryan Huff at the Omaha School District said Dodson was also the high school boys basketball coach.

"He is on administrative leave effective immediately pending notification to Mr. Dodson," said Huff. "We found out today."

When asked if he was shocked or surprised by the news, Huff said, "That's probably an understatement."

"At no time were our students or staff in any danger," said Huff. "We take the utmost care in the safety of our students and staff."

According to Rocky Dodson's Facebook page, he attended Harding University and is a former assistant principal and athletic director at Cotter High School.