Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas will play Utah in NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

by Matt Jones | Today at 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors, right, watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play Utah in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday in Austin, Texas. 

The Razorbacks (18-13) are the No. 10 seed in the Spokane Region. The Utes (20-11) are the No. 7 seed. 

The winner of Friday’s game will play either No. 2 seed Texas (26-6) or No. 15 seed Fairfield (25-6) on Sunday in Austin. The Longhorns won the Big 12 Tournament championship Sunday and are coached by former Arkansas assistant coach Vic Schaeffer, a close friend of fifth-year Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors. 

Arkansas will play its opening-round NCAA Tournament game at the Erwin Center in Austin for the second consecutive season. The Razorbacks were upset 66-62 by Wright State in the first round of the tournament last season. 

Reigning national champion Stanford is the No. 1 seed in the Spokane Region and LSU is the No. 3 seed. 

Arkansas could potentially play LSU in the Sweet 16. Other teams on the Razorbacks’ side of the bracket include Jackson State, Ohio State, Missouri State and Florida State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT