Arkansas will play Utah in NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play Utah in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday in Austin, Texas.

The Razorbacks (18-13) are the No. 10 seed in the Spokane Region. The Utes (20-11) are the No. 7 seed.

The winner of Friday’s game will play either No. 2 seed Texas (26-6) or No. 15 seed Fairfield (25-6) on Sunday in Austin. The Longhorns won the Big 12 Tournament championship Sunday and are coached by former Arkansas assistant coach Vic Schaeffer, a close friend of fifth-year Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors.

Arkansas will play its opening-round NCAA Tournament game at the Erwin Center in Austin for the second consecutive season. The Razorbacks were upset 66-62 by Wright State in the first round of the tournament last season.

Reigning national champion Stanford is the No. 1 seed in the Spokane Region and LSU is the No. 3 seed.

Arkansas could potentially play LSU in the Sweet 16. Other teams on the Razorbacks’ side of the bracket include Jackson State, Ohio State, Missouri State and Florida State.