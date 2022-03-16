Sections
Whole Hog Baseball Podcast

Previewing Kentucky series with Wildcats radio voice Darren Headrick

by Matt Jones | Today at 6:31 p.m.

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter look back at the Razorbacks' four-game sweep of Illinois-Chicago and ahead to this weekend's series against Kentucky.

Kentucky radio voice Darren Headrick also stops by to give a preview of the Wildcats. 

The Whole Hog Baseball Podcast publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and basketball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple, Spotify or most other podcast stores.


