State’s delegation joins call to better arm Ukraine

Congressional lawmakers from Arkansas reiterated their support for Ukraine on Wednesday as the eastern European country's president urged the U.S. to provide further help in its fight against a Russian invasion.

Speaking to congressional lawmakers via video call on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeated his calls for a no-fly zone over his country.

However, the ongoing request for a no-fly zone ran into opposition from some members of the state's congressional delegation. Others in the delegation did not take a position on the topic in their public statements.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford said a no-fly zone over Ukraine would require direct action against Russia. That, the Republican said, would result in American pilots engaging Russian pilots, adding that implementing a no-fly zone would require ground support.

"I do not support a U.S. no-fly zone," he said, adding that he would support "allowing European allies to help Ukraine enforce their own no-fly zone."

"President Zelenskyy made his case for a no-fly zone knowing that he probably would not move anybody," said Crawford, who is a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and was in Ukraine last year.

Crawford, in a statement, pledged to work with his colleagues to increase the volume and speed of weapon deliveries.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman said that while he also doesn't support America creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine, he wants the U.S. to do everything it can to get aircraft and other military equipment to Ukrainians.

The Arkansas Republican called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "thug" and a "war criminal."

"We should give Zelenskyy every tool possible so that he can stop Putin," he said.

But implementing a no-fly zone would require the U.S. military and would lead to an American attacking a Russian plane or helicopter, he said, adding that such direct clashes between America and Russia could lead to a wider conflict.

"We're a nuclear power. Russia's a nuclear power. They have tactical nuclear weapons," said Westerman, who said he plans to file a bill to stop the importing of any wood products from Russia.

Meanwhile, the White House on Wednesday announced an extra $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, a package that the Biden administration says includes anti-armor weapons and anti-aircraft systems, as well as grenade launchers, rifles, pistols, machine guns, shotguns, small arms ammunition, body armor and helmets, according to the White House.

U.S. Rep. French Hill reiterated his support for Ukraine on Wednesday and said in a statement that he was "pleased to see President Biden promptly deliver lethal aid, including missiles and tactical drones."

"Continued aid to the Ukrainian people must be swift, and Russia must be held accountable for its brutal and illegal invasion," Hill, a Republican, said in a separate statement.

Rep. Steve Womack issued a statement saying the Ukrainian people are fighting for their sovereignty and their lives.

"This moment has to be met with collective leadership to provide Ukraine with what is needed to defend freedom and their nation," the Republican said in the statement.

Punctuating Zelenskyy's address was a graphic video he shared with lawmakers that showed the destructive fallout of war on Ukraine and its civilians.

The video was later shared on social media by Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.

"We can help Ukraine not just establish its own no-fly zone, but also win the war outright if President Biden would stop dragging his feet and get Ukraine the weapons and aircraft that President Zelenskyy pleaded for," Cotton said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, in a statement, praised Zelenskyy.

"President Zelenskyy is leading his country with courage, conviction and moral clarity that has inspired the world to rally around Ukraine," the Republican senator said in the statement. "His address to Congress was moving and another display of his steady, resolute leadership."

Boozman's office later issued a statement saying "the senator thinks the best approach for supporting Ukraine is by continuing to provide its military with lethal aid, allowing it to establish its own no-fly zone, instead of risking direct confrontation between the U.S. and Russia."

Cotton and Boozman last week voted against an omnibus federal budget package that included assistance for Ukraine and other nations. In a previous joint statement, both acknowledged that aid for Ukraine was needed, but said including it in the omnibus bill "wasn't the way to pass it."