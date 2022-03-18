UCA baseball at Bellarmine

Central Arkansas at Bellarmine

WHEN 10 a.m. Central today

WHERE Knights Field, Louisville, Ky.

RECORDS UCA 5-10, 0-0 ASUN; Bellarmine 2-15, 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UCA RHP Tyler Cleveland (0-0, 4.42 ERA); Bellarmine RHP Nolan Pender (0-3, 6.75 ERA). Game 2: UCA RHP Logan Gilbertson (1-1, 4.61 ERA); Bellarmine LHP Gavin Braunecker (0-2, 4.22 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Tyler Navarro (2-1, 10.03 ERA); Bellarmine RHP Arren Hash (0-2, 11.12 ERA)

COACHES Nick Harlan (5-10 in first season at UCA and overall); Larry Owens (203-197 in ninth season at Bellarmine and overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET None

SHORT HOPS Today's game will mark the beginning of UCA's ASUN Conference play in its first season the league. ... The Bears had their first double-digit run performance this season Sunday, with a 13-10 win against Tennessee-Martin. ... Though it's 5-10, UCA sits in a tie for third place in the ASUN West ahead of conference play. The Knights' 2-15 record is the worst in the conference.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Bellarmine, 10 a.m. Central

SATURDAY at Bellarmine, 1 p.m. Central

SUNDAY at Bellarmine, noon Central

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at No. 2 Texas, 6:30 p.m. Central

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off