Suspect arrested in Dumas car show shooting; at least 10 people wounded

One person was in custody late Saturday in connection with a shooting at a car show near Dumas that left at least 10 people injured, although an Arkansas State Police spokesman said the number of people injured was expected to increase.

State police were on the scene of the shooting Saturday night at a business in Dumas, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said. State police were also at as many as three area hospitals gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Sadler couldn't say as of late Saturday whether more than one person was suspected in the shooting. He was also not able to discuss the condition of any of the victims late Saturday.

“I do anticipate the wounded count to go up," based on reports from the scene and the number of people investigators are interviewing, Sadler said.

“Right now it’s all hands on deck,” Sadler said.

— Grant Lancaster

8:54 p.m.: Shooting at Dumas car show injures as many as 10 people, state police say

— I.C. Murrell



