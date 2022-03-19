Students explore culinary careers





Dollarway High School introduced students to the culinary arts at Dollarway and other career choices in a program at Southeast Arkansas College earlier in March.

CULINARY ARTS

The Culinary Arts Career Exploration Camp was sponsored by Marla Barnes, college and career coach, and Freddie Harris, counselor, on March 4 in the Dollarway High School family and consumer science classroom, according to a news release.

Hosts were Bethel Byrd, family and consumer science teacher, and Tykesha Cross, personal finance and JAG (Jobs for Arkansas Graduates) teacher.

Dollarway students welcomed Chris Willis, chief executive officer of Little West Ninth "Spirit of Entrepreneurship" and manager and operator of Small Bites Cafe on the SEARK campus. Brandon Turner and Keaundra James were part of the team that assisted students with instructions and cooking.

"Small Bites has great food that is also available for the Pine Bluff community and general public," according to the release.

Students were engaged in topics such as the restaurant business, finances, and management. Students also received hands-on food preparation and recipe instructions as well as lessons about purchasing and the charging system.

Students were divided into groups and prepared chicken sandwiches, tempura veggie shooters with house-made ranch dressing, cheesecake parfaits, and rosemary lemonade. Students also learned the history of African Americans on West Ninth Street at Little Rock.

"Students were very engaged in the camp, felt confident and were excited about wearing their chef hats and aprons," Barnes said. "Several of Dollarway's students have expressed an interest in culinary, business, and entrepreneurship after high school."

SEARK SESSION

Dollarway eighth and ninth graders participated in a career exploration camp recently at SEARK. Co-hosts were Dedric Cross, Robert F. Morehead Middle School history teacher, Kanechia Sergeant, Morehead counselor, and Sparrow Richards, Dollarway High School English teacher, Barnes said.

Students were engaged in welding, heating/air-conditioning, videography, resume writing, commerical driver's license training, gaming, and law and public safety, according the release.

The Arkansas Department of Education Division of Career & Technical Education Career Coach program is designed to motivate and support Arkansas students to achieve their goals as it relates to college and career planning through intensive hands-on programs and activities, according the release.





Isaiah Haynes (left) Alondra Hurtado, and Johnnie Warren work in the culinary arts session at Dollarway High School. (Special to The Commercial)



Nadia Rose, an 8th grader (left) tries the welding simulator with an instructor at Southeast Arkansas College. (Special to The Commercial)







Keyon Smith (left) watches as Jaide Sanders begins mixing ingredients in the culinary arts session at Dollarway High School. (Special to The Commercial)





