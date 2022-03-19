Teen cheered at anti-bullying event





FORDYCE -- In a gymnasium full of middle and high school students in Fordyce, the roaring chant of the name "Daniel Warner" was projected through the crowd of students, administrators, teachers and parents. Many would have thought they were at a pep rally as cheerleaders cheered, the Fordyce High School Band played and the Redbug mascot got the audience pumped up.

In a way, it was a celebration, but not in a way many would expect.

Less than a month ago, a video of Warner went viral on social media. While trying to get dressed after a practice in the locker room, the 14-year-old student encountered verbal and physical abuse from a teammate while the rest of the team members stood around and recorded the incident on their cellphones.

In the video, obtained by the Pine Bluff Commercial, one can hear a student talk about Warner's mother, at which time another student replies, "His mom is dead."

Undeterred, the aggressive student then pushes and shoves Warner, who repeatedly asks the student to "back up. I'm not in the mood for this."

The bullying continues verbally and physically as Warner tries to defend himself and block the swings while his teammates watch. The video ends abruptly when Warner passes out on the floor.

That video sparked a Nonviolence Youth Summit and anti-bullying movement by DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, with its first stop in Fordyce.

Scarbrough and North Little Rock Community Outreach Officer Tommy Norman; Kevin Kelly of Fox 16 and Step Up, Stop Bullying; Grand Master Richard Anderson, a Taekwondo instructor with sites in Little Rock and Pine Bluff; and keynote speaker Romeo Miller (formerly Lil Romeo), who is a community advocate, actor, producer and rapper, went to Fordyce to honor Warner, whom they called a hero.

Scarbrough said the video should be used as a teachable moment for students and staff to stop bullying.

"Dr. King once said the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in times of comfort and convenience but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy," he said. "Daniel Warner has received controversy, but he has become a great hero in promoting nonviolence."

Miller said he took a break from his busy schedule shooting a movie to come down just for Warner after viewing the video.

"Just being here shows how important it is to make sure our youth understand how important it is to speak up, to not use violence when it comes to dealing with bullying," said Miller. "In high schools, it's too much bullying going on so if I can spread the word, hopefully, I can inspire some kids to be better and to be difference makers."

Kelly asked members of the audience to raise their hands if anyone had been bullied. Almost everyone in the entire gymnasium raised their hands. He then asked if anyone had witnessed bullying, and again, almost all the hands went up. Finally, he asked "if you have been the bully, raise your hand."

That question shifted the atmosphere of the assembly.

"This is not a question. Whether you raised your hand or not to that last question, it's up to you, only you know," continued Kelly. "I am going to give you an opportunity to do something and I want to see if you have the courage and the strength to do it."

The next moment would proved to be the most riveting.

"If you bullied someone and they are in this auditorium right now," said Kelly, "would you go stand up, walk over to them and say 'I'm sorry'?"

Almost immediately hugs, high-fives, and "I'm sorry" could be heard around the gymnasium.

"You have the power to put an end to bullying. It is up to you if you see it, say something," said Kelly. "Don't let it just happen. Don't be a bystander, don't pull out your phone and record it to go tell someone. Be a hero."

Officer Norman talked about his own personal experiences of being bullied in high school. Norman said he was teased in high school for his acne.

"I would either leave class or go in the bathroom and wait in the bathroom until class was over or go to the nurse's office and find a reason for my mom to pick me up," he said.

Norman said he was supported by his family, but not everyone that is being bullied has that support.

"If you see someone who is bullying someone, walk up to them and talk to them and tell them it's not cool to be a bully," he said. "Help them change their ways. Encourage them not to bully."

The crowd made verbal pledges to speak out if they saw something and not to condone violence and bullying.

As the act of heroism was celebrated, the moment got even grander for Warner.

He was awarded the Six Principles of Nonviolence MLK Champion Trophy by the Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission, he received a plaque from Anderson and pizza for life presented by Norman on behalf of BnGs Pizza in Hampton, and the mayor of Fordyce, John MacNichol, presented him with a proclamation celebrating his courage.

"We need more people like you," said Miller to Warner. "Some superheroes don't wear capes and you're a superhero."

Scarbrough said their mission to bring awareness to bullying will continue as they plan to take their anti-bullying campaign to Lavaca, where a bullying incident happened on a school bus. He is also looking forward to partnering with Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and the city of Pine Bluff.

"Pine Bluff is near and dear to my heart as it has so much history and historic sites to the city that the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission connects with as well as Dr. King, who spoke there in 1958 at the former A&M University," he said. "We would like to bring the non-violence youth summit to Pine Bluff in hopes of working together with the city to curb violence."

A statewide youth summit hosted by the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, will be April 4, at the Statehouse Convention Center.

"This youth summit is free to the public and I encourage all school districts to register and come," said Scarbrough, who plans to reach out to the Pine Bluff School District superintendent as part of the initiative to curb violence in Pine Bluff.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in attending can register at amlkc.eventbrite.com.





Actor, rapper and community advocate Romeo Miller poses with Fordyce Middle School students after having them take an oath to stop bullying. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





