Education notebook: 5 teachers finalists for computer honor

5 teachers finalists for computer honor

Five educators from Central Arkansas are the newly selected finalists for the fourth annual Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year award.

The competition honors teachers who "demonstrate a long-term and ongoing commitment to, passion for, and impact on computer science education in Arkansas and the nation," Anthony Owen, the state director of computer science education, said in announcing the finalists.

The five finalists and their schools are:

• Brenda Qualls, Bryant High School

• Carl Frank, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs

• Kimberly Raup, Conway High School

• Nicholas Seward, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs

• Phillip Blake, eStem Public Charter Schools in Little Rock

Each of the finalists will receive a $2,500 award from the Arkansas Department of Education's Office of Computer Science.

A panel composed of representatives from the agency and external computer science and computing education and industry leaders will review the finalists' applications and select the 2022 Computer Science Educator of the Year based on a rubric scoring system. The winner will receive an additional $12,500 award.

Composer's name to grace auditorium

The Little Rock School Board gave its approval last week to naming the Dunbar Middle School Auditorium in honor of the late Florence B. Price.

Price, born in 1887 in Little Rock, was the first Black female composer to have her symphonic composition performed by a major symphony orchestra -- the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Angel Burt, executive director of the Dunbar Historic Neighborhood Association, had advocated for the auditorium name. Burt had called Price, who grew up in what became the Dunbar area, a trailblazer and a history maker.

In addition to the new name, the auditorium in the 1929-built school is to be renovated. The School Board has selected WER Architects/Engineers to lead that work, which will include seeking grants.

Jacksonville debt refinancing OK'd

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board last week approved refinancing district bond debt at a 2.59% interest rate, a move that will generate savings to go toward the system's building fund.

The board approved the issue of $55,410,000 in bonds that will mature in 2052.

Almost $41 million will be used to pay off a June 2017 bond issue, leaving about $15.2 million to be credited to the district's building fund for projects.

Raymond James & Associates submitted the lowest of six interest rate bids for the bonds, Scott Beardsley, president of First Security Finance, told the board.

Virus aid available to private schools

The Arkansas Department of Education wants eligible private schools in the state to know that there is almost $23 million available to them from an emergency assistance program that is part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

A webinar will be held at 10 a.m. March 29 about the funds.

The webinar will be recorded and posted on the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education's Cares Act webpage at https://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/Offices/public-school-accountability/federal-programs/cares-act.

Eligible schools must have a poverty rate of at least 19.48%, have been in existence prior to March 13, 2020, and meet other requirements.