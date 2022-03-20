ASUN BASEBALL

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 15,

BELLARMINE 9

A late comeback allowed the University of Central Arkansas to beat Bellarmine on Saturday for its first conference victory of the season.

UCA (6-11, 1-1 ASUN) scored 10 of its 15 runs in the final two innings at Knights Field in Louisville, Ky. AJ Mendolia, Reid Bowman and Drew Sturgeon each had three-hit days for the Bears, with Sturgeon driving in five runs.

The Bears' pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, with starter Jesse Barker and Andrew Shoultz, who recorded the win, striking out six each.

UCA and Bellarmine (3-16, 1-1) finish their series at noon Central today.