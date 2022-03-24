Follow live: Arkansas takes on Gonzaga in Sweet 16

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

The Razorbacks, in their second Sweet 16 in as many seasons, are 8 1/2-point underdogs against the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. From a national perspective, few people are giving Arkansas much of a chance.

Notae averaged 17.5 points in the team’s first two games in Buffalo, but he struggled offensively. He was 2 of 10 from three-point range and 8 of 24 inside the arc.

Dating back to the start of the SEC Tournament, Notae is 3 of 22 from deep and has not made more than four two-point attempts in a game. He did, though, have eight steals vs. New Mexico State.

Williams averaged 11.5 points and 12.5 rebounds last week after a three-game stretch in which he did not reach double figures in scoring. He had an NCAA Tournament program record 13 defensive rebounds against the Aggies in the second round.

Umude, as good as he has been at times from deep and as an on-ball defender, is rebounding at a high rate recently. In Buffalo, he averaged 8.5 defensive rebounds. The 17 rebounds were his most over a two-game span this season.

Arkansas boasts the No. 14 defense in the country in terms of efficiency, according to KenPom data, allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions. Transition defense will be paramount for the Razorbacks.

Gonzaga’s starters: Rasir Bolton, Andrew Nembhard, Julian Strawther, Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren.

Timme and Holmgren grab a majority of the headline for the Bulldogs, but they are a complete team on both ends of the floor thanks to the play of their complementary pieces. Bolton, Nembhard and Strawther are all talented players.

Bolton is Gonzaga’s top perimeter threat with 62 made threes on 47% shooting this season. He was a 50% three-point shooter in WCC play and hit 5 of 10 looks in Portland last week.

Bolton also leads the team in transition points at 3.2 per game.

Nembhard supplemented Timme’s 25-point outing vs. Memphis with 23 points of his own on 5 of 10 from distance. He averaged eight assists in last week’s wins, including 11 vs. Georgia State.

Holmgren, one of the top projected picks in this year’s NBA Draft, is 1 of his last 14 from three dating back to the team’s regular-season finale. He blocked 11 shots in Portland and was 12 of 15 shooting on two-point attempts.

Timme put up 28.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in the first two rounds. The matchup between he and Jaylin Williams will be one to watch.

Gonzaga owns the nation’s top offensive efficiency mark (122.0) and No. 9 defensive figure (89.8). It, too, has the No. 1 two-point field goal percentage offense and defense.