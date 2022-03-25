Latest win proves Hogs are elite

On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Scottie Bordelon and Bob Holt join Matt Jones from San Francisco to recap the Razorbacks' 74-68 win over No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday, and to preview Saturday's Elite Eight matchup against Duke.

