TODAY'S STATE DIV. I BASEBALL

UAPB at Texas Southern

WHEN 5 p.m. Central, today

WHERE MacGregor Park, Houston

RECORDS UAPB 5-11-1, 2-1 SWAC; Texas Southern 11-8, 3-0

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES UAPB: Carlos James (171-322-2 in 12 seasons at UAPB); Texas Southern: Michael Robertson (294-367 in 14 seasons at Texas Southern)

SERIES Tied 23-23

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS After embarking on a 14-game home-stand, UAPB will play its next four games on the road. The Golden Lions will return home on April 1 for a three-game series with Prairie View A&M. … The Golden Lions banged out 30 hits in last week’s conference-opening series against Southern. … Texas Southern is coming off a three-game sweep of Alcorn State in which it outscored the Braves 62-6.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Texas Southern, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY at Texas Southern, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY at Texas Southern, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Oral Roberts, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

Arkansas State at Georgia Southern

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE J.I. Clements Stadium, Statesboro, Ga.

RECORDS ASU 4-14, 0-3 Sun Belt Conference; Georgia Southern 14-7, 2-1

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: ASU LHP Justin Medlin (0-2, 2.95 ERA); Georgia Southern RHP Jaylen Paden (3-0, 3.63 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Will Nash (1-1, 8.40 ERA); Georgia Southern LHP Ty Fisher (1-1, 2.40 ERA). Game 3: ASU TBA; Georgia Southern TBA

COACHES Tommy Raffo (334-370-1 in 14th season at ASU and overall); Rodney Hennon (768-522 in 23rd season at Georgia Southern, 849-560-1 in 25th season overall)

SERIES Georgia Southern leads 12-7

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS Jared Toler now leads ASU with five home runs on the season after logging another Wednesday night at Southern Illinois. … Daedrick Cail has reached base in eight straight games for the Red Wolves. … ASU is in the midst of a 10-game losing streak overall and has dropped five consecutive regular-season Sun Belt matchups dating back to the final series of 2021.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Georgia Southern, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY at Georgia Southern, Noon

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

Lipscomb at Central Arkansas

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

RECORDS Lipscomb 11-10, 0-3 ASUN Conference; UCA 7-12, 2-1

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: Lipscomb RHP Kaleb Kantola (1-2, 5.49 ERA); UCA RHP Tyler Cleveland (0-1, 4.44 ERA). Game 2: Lipscomb LHP Logan Van Treeck (0-1, 7.56 ERA); UCA RHP Jesse Barker (1-2, 5.64 ERA). Game 3: Lipscomb RHP Ike Buxton (1-2, 4.32 ERA); UCA RHP Cade Fenton (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

COACHES Jeff Forehand (380-401 in 16th season at Lipscomb, 609-572-1 in 22nd season overall); Nick Harlan (7-12 in first season at UCA and overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA, 91.3-FM, in Conway

INTERNET None

SHORT HOPS This series represents the first-ever meeting between Lipscomb and UCA with the Bears joining the ASUN at the start of the 2021-22 academic year … Sunday will be Bark at the Park Day in Conway. … UCA first baseman Hunter Hicks went 2 for 3 with an RBI in the Bears’ midweek loss at No. 3 Texas.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Lipscomb, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Lipscomb, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Lipscomb, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

Appalachian State at UALR

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock

RECORDS Appalachian State 7-12, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 10-8, 0-3

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: Appalachian State LHP Tyler Tuthill (1-4, 8.39 ERA); UALR RHP Hayden Arnold (3-2, 2.23 ERA). Game 2: Appalachian State RHP Xander Hamilton (1-2, 4.40 ERA); UALR RHP Hoss Brewer (1-0, 2.54 ERA). Game 3: Appalachian State RHP Trey Tujetsch (1-0, 2.19 ERA); UALR RHP Erik McKnight (2-1, 4.15 ERA)

COACHES Kermit Smith (99-153 in sixth season at Appalachian State, 572-512 in 21st season overall); Chris Curry (160-197 in eighth season at UALR and overall)

SERIES UALR leads 8-7

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS UALR has lost two of three games against Appalachian State in the teams’ last two series in Little Rock. … The Trojans rank 19th nationally with 2.06 stolen bases per game. … Third baseman Nathan Lyons went 6 for 10 with 2 RBI and drew 3 walks during UALR’s three games at Georgia State.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Appalachian State, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Appalachian State, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Appalachian State, Noon

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off